Action packed

Four-year-old American-bred dark brown colt Action Run, under a well-timed ride from apprentice Tevin Foster, got up in the time to beat favourite Sparkle Diamond on the wire in $1-m Ahwhofah Sprint feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Sent off as a 10-1 betting option in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over six furlongs (1,200m), Action Run ( Uncaptured–Fast Action) got home by a head to register his third consecutive win from five starts this season.

The Gary Crawford-trained Action Run, although blessed with speed, was unable to go with the early leaders and raced just off the pace as Harry's Train (Romario Spencer) set the trail ahead of Bold Aflair (Daniel Thompson).

As the runners made their way around the half-mile (800m) mark, Harry's Train continued to lead with Sparkle Diamond (Shane Ellis) slipping down into second place, looking dangerous with every stride taken as Action Run made improvement.

Turning for home behind the 2-5 favourite Sparkle Diamond, who took over in deep stretch and looked likely the winner, Foster prodded his mount and Action Run responded by getting up in the nick of time for the win. Dunrobin (Aaron Chatrie) was third with a final time of 1:13.0.

Apprentice Oshane Nugent was the pick among the riders with two winners on the nine-race programme. Nugent won aboard El Cliente in the first race for trainer Ryan Darby and Markofaprince in the fifth race for trainer Michael Hall.

Jockey Robert Halledeen should not be left out of the celebration as the in-form rider notched his 300th career win after booting home Uncle Vinnie to victory in the third race for trainer Gary Subratie.

Racing continues today with nine races.

— Ruddy Allen