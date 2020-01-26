Adoration, Attorney General join the Classic watch list

Adoration and Attorney General announced themselves as possible participants in the Classic races after both produced eye-catching performances to win their respective feature races at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Adoration ( Adore The Gold – Save More), trained by Philip Feanny, easily won the Mercury Sprint for colts and geldings by nine lengths under veteran jockey Ian “Dolly Baby” Spence.

Attorney General ( American Dance – Saint Cecelia), trained by Spencer Chung, took the Eighty Thirty Sprint for fillies by 3 ¼ lengths with Aaron Chatrie aboard. Both races were for native-bred three-year-old maidens and were contested over five furlongs straight.

Adoration broke well and disputed the lead with Halls of Justice (Dane Dawkins), while Creating Chaos (Shane Ellis) was on the outside. The two leaders separated themselves from the field coming across the dummy rails before Adoration accelerated for the win. Dracarys (Dane Nelson) finished second ahead of Halls of Justice. The winning time was 1:00.3.

Attorney General was slowly out but the grey filly took her time to get into the groove and once she did inside the final furlong of the race, it was all over. Just An Illusion (Kerry-Gayl), finished second with Gorgeous Gift (Douglas Badaloo) third. The final time recorded was 1:01.1.

Winning two races were trainers Anthony Nunes and Alford Brown and jockey Anthony Thomas. Nunes saddled Prince Charles (Reyan Lewis) in the first race and Sly Stalloon in the 11th, while Brown won with Trevor's Choice (Shane Ellis) in the second and Chief Diplomat (Anthony Thomas) in the 10th. Thomas was successful aboard Luana for trainer Johnny Wilmot in the seventh race for his double. Racing continues today.

— Ruddy Allen