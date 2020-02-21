Against the odds
...Holmwood take aim at Edwin Allen's Champs title
Former champions Holmwood Technical are expected to be contenders again for the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletic Championships to be held at National Stadium next month.
As dangerous as they are, many pundits are not expecting them to beat defending champions Edwin Allen High, but Coach Dave Anderson thinks his team will be ready to challenge for the title when the five-day championships get underway.
Holmwood Technical won 10 titles between 2003 and 2013, but were third last year on 220 points, behind Edwin Allen (291) and Hydel High (284) and the race is expected to be just as close this time.
Anderson said his team had been making steady progress through the early part of the season and the coaching staff was seeing improvements in the field events, in particular.
In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, Anderson said so far things had been going smoothly.
“So far at the development meets we have been improving each week and that is what I have asked the team for...so far I am comfortable at this stage, but there is still a lot more work to be done, but the best thing is we have been finishing the meets injury free and that is key,” he said.
Anderson told the Jamaica Observer that the coaching team is pleased with the improvements in the field events.
“The field events are coming into their own, which is a good sign at this time [as] we have been doing fairly well in the throws and the jumps,” he said.
All members of Holmwood Technical's 4x400m team that won at the Penn Relays last year are back and Anderson thinks they can be even better this year with the addition of Calisha Taylor, who he says will add depth to the team.
“I am not saying we are unbeatable, but it will take a special team to beat us,” he noted.
Earlier this week, Holmwood Technical placed fourth in the girls' section of the Digicel Central Championships held at GC Foster Sports College, amassing 273 points to finish behind Edwin Allen (375.5), Hydel High (336.5) and St Jago High (325).
— Paul Reid
