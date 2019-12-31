Female apprentice rider Samantha Fletcher was left seething upon her discharge from Spanish Town Hospital yesterday after enduring more than 60 hours of agonising pain at the facility's holding area — from last Thursday morning when she fell and was kicked in the side by the horse she was exercising at Caymanas Park, until she was finally given a bed on Saturday evening.

The 27-year-old, who started her professional career last year September and has so far ridden 10 winners, was transported to the hospital in the racetrack ambulance suffering from severe pains to a swollen left side.

She related to the Jamaica Observer yesterday that after being attended to later Thursday morning by a doctor, an X-ray was done and she was told by medical personnel to lie down. However, she was forced to sit in a chair for the next 60 hours, even as a CT Scan was done on Friday.

“I feel very disrespected,” she fumed. “The treatment down here at the hospital is very poor. All I was getting was ill-treatment at the emergency area from Thursday morning when I got in till before I was given the bed on Saturday night.”

Spanish Town Hospital is the largest 'Type B' facility in the country, second only to the two 'Type A' hospitals — Kingston Public and Cornwall Regional.

Efforts by the Observer yesterday to get a response from officials at Spanish Town Hospital were unsuccessful.

But Fletcher, who was contracted to ride at Caymanas Park last Thursday and Saturday, was not amused.

“I had to be sitting down for two nights straight when they said that I should be in bed lying down...they had me sitting there well without any response from anyone at the hospital. It was down in the evening hours I got a bed to lie on,” she said.

However, Fletcher — whose last winner was aboard Dennis Lee's Eye Candy on Saturday, December 7 when she got the better of champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen aboard Western Wheels — admitted that her treatment improved after she was given the bed.

“To be honest, when I got the bed in the holding area I was treated good...I got better treatment, but overall I felt disrespected.”

Fletcher has been advised to visit a Nephrologist at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) in two weeks' time as her test results have indicated kidney damage.

“They [doctors] said that my kidney got a little damage. It is a stage three damage and I am to go to the specialist at KPH in two weeks, so I got discharged and I am now going home to get some rest,” she explained yesterday.

Her ordeal all started when she fell from the two-year-old [young] horse during regular exercise last Thursday morning and was kicked in the side.

“I fell from my mount and him [horse] came around on me and kicked me in my side. When the horse dropped me, I landed on my feet, but because I know that when horses drop you their intention is to kick you, so knowing that I tried to pull around his head so that his bottom could go around a bit so that I could run under the rails, but that didn't work for me. If I had dropped and let go of the reins he would have kicked me straight in the head,” she said.

It's uncertain how long Fletcher will be out of the saddle.