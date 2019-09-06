Albania-based Brown wants to parade skills in north-western Jamaica heartland

CATHERINE HALL, St James — If he gets on the field at Montego Bay Sports Complex tonight against Antigua and Barbuda in the Group C match of the Concacaf Nations League B game, it would be “special” for western Jamaica native Brian Brown.

As one of the most prolific strikers in recent schoolboy football history, Brown terrorised defenders and goalkeepers at the venue while playing for Rusea's High, leading them to back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.

He also had a stint for Montego Bay United, who played home games at tonight's venue.

Brown made his debut for the Reggae Boyz at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in 2013, and says it would not bring any pressure if he gets on the field tonight on what is basically “a home ground” for him.

“It would be special though (as) I have a lot of family and friends here and I hope I get some minutes, I am looking forward to it,” he said.

After years of playing in the American professional system, Brown is now playing for Albanian Superliga team FK Partizani Tirana, where he said he is taking things “one day at a time” as he tries to adapt to a new country, new culture and new style of football.

“I am settling into the new club, so far it's been a pretty good experience for me, I am working day to day, one step at a time, getting to know the players and coaching staff and new system and living in a new country, different food and a new language, just about everything is new,” Brown shared.

