Alexa's Lodge nips rivals in fight-tothe- finish Miracle Cure Sprint feature

Alexa's Lodge, under a well-timed ride from jockey Omar Walker, got up in the nick of time to beat rivals in a four-horse tussle to the wire in the $900,000 Miracle Cure Sprint feature at Caymanas Park, yesterday.

The three-year-old chestnut filly ( Blue Pepsi Lodge–Alexa's Song) was a head in front of Double Jeopardy (Dick Cardenas), with Awesome Treasure (Dane Dawkins) a short head adrift in third place and Whoshotthesheriff (Anthony Thomas) another half-length away in fourth place. The final time for the five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) event was a quick 1:06.3.

It was a clean break for most of the 13 runners as Princess Kyra (Daniel Satchell) took the field around the half-mile (800m) with Whoshotthesheriff and Double Jeopardy chasing, while Alexa's Lodge, who broke among the backmarkers, began to round horses.

Coming into the lane, Alexa's Lodge was still somewhat off the lead as Whoshotthesherriff and Double Jeopardy battled for supremacy in what looked likely a two-horse race. All seemed lost for Alexa's Lodge at that point, but Walker produced his mount for an effort inside the final furlong (200m) and Alexa's Lodge, changing through gears, came with a strong run along with Awesome Treasure and got up in time for the win.

Jockey Dick Cardenas and apprentice Oshane Nugent rode two winners on the 11-race programme. Cardenas won aboard two-year-old Hoist The Mast in the third race for trainer Anthony Nunes and Trickster for breeder/owner/trainer Gordon Lewis in the ninth race.

Nugent was successful aboard El Cliente for trainer Steven Todd in the fourth race and God of Love for trainer Fitzgerald Richards in the 11th and final event — the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event.

Anthony Thomas rode one winner, Thunderstrike to move within one win behind leader Dane Nelson in the race for the 2020 jockey's championship. Nelson was winless.

Racing continues next Saturday.