Hail, Ali!

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) — Asif Ali countered Roston Chase's maiden Caribbean Premier League half-century with a stylish unbeaten knock as Jamaica Tallawahs put the painful memories of last year's campaign behind them with a five-wicket victory over St Lucia Zouks here yesterday.

In pursuit of 159 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tallawahs got over the line with seven deliveries remaining, with Asif stroking a delightful 47 off 27 balls to lead his side's run chase.

New Zealander Glenn Phillips stroked a polished 44 from 29 deliveries at the top of the order, while Captain Rovman Powell chipped in with cameo 17-ball 26.

Chase, more known for his Test exploits, top-scored with 52 from 42 balls to lay the groundwork for Zouks's 158 for seven off their 20 overs, after they were sent in.

Najibullah Zadran struck 25 and Andre Fletcher, 22, but Zouks found themselves pegged back by accurate bowling and could only manage 72 runs from the last 10 overs.

Nineteen-year-old, Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was excellent with two for 25, while left-armed spinner Veerasammy Permaul snatched two for 34.

Zouks looked ominous up front with Rahkeem Cornwall stroking two delightful cover-driven boundaries in the first over from the wayward Oshane Thomas but lost the West Indies off-spinning all-rounder in the next over when he picked out cover with Permaul.

Mark Deyal threatened briefly with two sixes in 17, while Fletcher hit two fours and a six in a cautious 21-ball knock, but both perished cheaply to leave Zouks on 64 for three in the eighth.

The innings then pivoted on Chase, the right-hander carving out four fours and a couple of sixes, as he put on 52 for the fourth wicket with Najibullah.

He was eventually sixth out in the penultimate over, hunting quick runs, skying Mujeeb to point.

Cognisant of having ended the 2019 campaign with four defeats from their last five matches, Tallawahs stumbled briefly at the start of their run chase, when Nicholas Kirton (1) fell to a stunner at deep backward square by Deyal, off seamer Scott Kuggeleijn and Chadwick Walton (2) failed to clear mid-off with left-armed pacer Obed McCoy and was caught by Captain Darrem Sammy.

On 13 for two in the fifth over, Tallawahs were revived by two key partnerships, with Asif inspiring both.

The Pakistani right-hander first put on 63 for the third wicket with Powell, who blasted two fours and sixes before pulling Cornwall to Mohammad Nabi at deep midwicket in the 10th over.

Asif then added a further 42 for the fifth wicket with Andre Russell who made 16 from 17 balls before swinging at a Kesrick Williams (2-32) slower ball and nicking a catch behind at the start of the 17th over.

By then, Tallawahs needed 33 from 23 balls and got there comfortably with Asif, who struck five fours and two sixes, and Carlos Brathwaite (18 not out) posting the required runs in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand.