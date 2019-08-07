Alia Atkinson wins gold at FINA Swimming World Cup in Tokyo
After a slow start in the series opener, Jamaica's champion swimmer Alia Atkinson of South Florida Aquatic Club bounced back to win a gold medal at the Federation International Swimming Federation (FINA) Swimming World Cup in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday.
The four-time Jamaican Olympian and short course world record holder won the 50-metre breaststroke in 30.35 seconds ahead of Satomi Suzuki of Japan in 31.09 seconds, with Alina Zmushka (31.12) of Belarus in third.
Atkinson still holds the championship record of 30.26 seconds set in November 2015. Atkinson was coming off the FINA World Championships, where she finished out of the medal hunt. Her best place was fourth.
She was also ninth in the 100-metre breaststroke in 1:08.87 minutes, and 19th in the 50-metre butterfly in 27.57 seconds in the FINA World Cup opener.
“I feel pretty good. I wanted to see if I was faster or slower than at the World Championships, and I am about the same time, so it was okay. I think my best time is 1:05.9, so I would love to be getting back to this result. For that reason, it's a small stepping stone in that direction,” Atkinson said.
Tokyo is the first stop of the first cluster and site of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, giving Atkinson a sneak preview of the city and Olympic fever. The remaining two stops are Jinan, China on August 8-10 and Singapore on the 15-17.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy