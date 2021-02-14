Alia continues fine early season form with win

Jamaica's champion swimmer Alia Atkinson continued her fine early season form with another series of victories at the multi-site Southern Zone Sectionals in Coral Springs on Friday.

Atkinson is among a number of Jamaicans taking part in the meet which got under way in Coral Springs and Sarasota on Thursday and will conclude today.

The four-time Olympian proved too classy for her rivals in the 50-metre butterfly, where she dipped below the 27-second barrier for the first time since 2018.

With her usual brisk start off the blocks, Atkinson, representing South Florida Aquatics, was in a league of her own in the 50-m butterfly, as she stopped the clock in 26.61 seconds. Second overall went Kathryn Giuffdra of Haines City Tritons and Olivia Peoples of the Bolles Sharks, who both clocked 27.73. Peoples' time was clocked in Sarasota.

The winning time clocked by Atkinson was also her third fastest ever performance as she zones in on her national record of 26.54.

In the 50-metre breaststroke, Atkinson easily won gold in a time of 31.45 seconds, improving on her previous season's best of 33.47, clocked last Saturday at the Florida Gold Coast Senior qualifier in Plantation Florida.

The win saw the national record holder extending her unbeaten streak in the event on American soil to eight races, as she has turned back all challengers since 2017. Marcela Scaramuzza (33.10s) of Trinity Prep was second with Taylor Grabenhorst (33.15s) taking third.

With these performances, the 32-year-old Atkinson continues to show that she is on the improve in preparation for what could possibly be her final Olympic Games, this summer, as they follow up on her two wins and second-place finish on her seasonal bow last week.

At that meet, she won the 100-m breaststroke in 1:12.18 and the 50-m backstroke in 31.66. Her second-place finish came in the 50-metre freestyle, touching in 26.78.

National teammate Morgan Cogle, who represents the Jupiter Dragons Team, clocked a decent personal best of 32.67 second in the 50-metre backstroke, lowering her old mark of 33.33 from 2018, to place 18th overall.

World Championship representative Keanan Dols, who represents Gator Swim Club, was 21st overall in the 50-metre butterfly with a time of 26.63.

Meanwhile, Emily MacDonald, one of the country's other rising stars, clocked 2:15.87 for 56th overall in the grueling 200-m freestyle.

