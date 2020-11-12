Alia helps London Roar to semi-finals of Hungary swimming league

Despite being condemned to a second defeat in a few days, Jamaican Alia Atkinson and her London Roar team booked their semi-final spot at the second edition of the International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday.

Atkinson, who had another creditable showing in the pool at the Duna Arena, copped two silver and a bronze medal, and also clocked a new national short-course 100-metre butterfly record over two exciting days of action in Match 10, as they again came up short against the formidable Cali Condors.

The Condors, who led with 285 points after Monday's first day, widened the gap on the final day to finish tops with a tally of 558 points, ahead of LA Current (495 points), with Atkinson's London Roar (398 points) finishing third on this occasion. Aqua Centurions (255 points) completed the frame.

By virtue of winning two of their four preliminary matches with a second and third-place finish in the others, the Melanie Marshall-coached London Roar bellowed in joy, as they remain on course to claim the coveted ISL title this season.

They are joined by Cali Condors, defending champions Energy Standard and LA Current in the semi-finals, which dive off over the weekend.

One semi-final will be contested on Saturday and Sunday and the other Sunday and Monday. The final is set for November 21-22.

Atkinson kicked off Match 10 in record-breaking fashion, clocking 57.21 seconds for sixth in the 100m butterfly, erasing the previous national mark of 57.38 seconds set at the FINA Swimming World Cup in 2018. She currently holds 10 long-course metres and nine short-course metres national records, including two world records.

The event was won by Beryl Gastaldello (55.71) of LA Current, ahead of Cali Condors' Kelsi Dahlia (55.72) and Aly Tetzloff (56.46) also of LA Current.

In another of the highly anticipated return match between the world's fastest breaststrokers, the Jamaican champion swimmer clocked 29.44 seconds for third in the 50m breaststroke. She was once again behind the Cali Condors pair of Molly Hannis (29.17), who turned the tables on Lilly King (29.18).

The 31-year-old Atkinson went one better in the 100m breaststroke, stopping the clock in 1:04.43 for second behind American King, who won in 1:03.15. Martina Carraro (1:04.54) of Aqua Centurions took the other podium spot.

With her individual events out the way, Atkinson then joined forces with Kira Toussaint, Marie Wattel and Freya Anderson to lead London Roar to silver in the 4X100m medley relay.

They stopped the clock in 3:48.15, behind Cali Condors (3:47.13), with LA Current (3:49.87) third.

Atkinson's non participation in the breaststroke skins on this occasion cost her team valuable points, as the Cali Condors duo of King (29.24) and Hannis (29.85) swept the event and 59 of the 85 bonus points up for grabs.

Still, Atkinson came in for some praises from her London Roar Coach Marshall, who congratulated the Jamaican darling of the pool for consistently placing in the top three, as her individual points tally contributed to the team for Match 10, ensured their place in the final four.

Atkinson placed 22nd on the Match MVP list with 19.5 points, but she moved four places up top joint 21st in the season's MVP standings with an overall tally of 119 points from the four matches.

Following the four preliminary matches for each team, Cali Condors topped the standing with 16 points, ahead of Energy Standard (15 points), London Roar (13 points) and LA Current (12 points).

The 10-team standing is completed by Team Iron (11 points), Tokyo Frog Kings (10 points), Toronto Titans (eight points), NY Breakers (six points), DC Trident (five points) and Aqua Centurions (four points).