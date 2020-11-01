Alia's splash helps London Roar to another win in ISL series

Jamaica's champion swimmer Alia Atkinson was at it again, securing another series of stellar performances to lead her London Roar team to a second-match win and ensure they continued their rich vein of form at the second edition of the International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest, Hungary.

After opening their campaign with a convincing victory over Team Iron, DC Trident and Aqua Centurions in match two of the season a few weeks back, Atkinson's London Roar picked up where they left off, as they bounced back from a slow start on day one to finish tops in match five at the Duna Arena yesterday.

Atkinson, for her part, won the 50m and 100m breaststroke and had a hand in the 4X100m medley relay win, which resulted in her contesting the 50m breaststroke Skins Race where she added more points to contribute 40.5 points to her team's tally of 499 points.

London Roar won ahead of LA Current (478.5 points), with Tokyo Frog Kings (446.5 points) and DC Trident (287 points) completing the frame.

Following the early tussle with LA Current, where the lead in the standings swung back and forth three times on Friday's first day of the two-day match, London Roar eventually grabbed the initiative and held firm from there to steal the four points up for grabs.

The Melanie Marshall-coached London Roar had to wait until the seventh race of the match for their first victory, but then added five more individual wins to keep LA Current in check.

Jamaica's darling of the pool got her show on the road, when she topped the 50m breaststroke in 29.66 seconds, ahead of DC Trident's Lindsey Kozelsky (30.02s) and London Roar teammate Annie Lazor (30.20s).

She then joined forces with Kira Toussaint, Marie Wattel and Freya Anderson to lead London Roar's A team to victory in the women's 4X100m medley relay in 3:47.85. Tokyo Frogs (3:50.41) were second with the other London Roar team finishing third in 3:51.72.

Atkinson picked up where she left off on yesterday's final day of action, as she roared to victory in the 100m breaststroke in a fast 1:03.75, ahead of teammate Lazor (1:04.45) and Kozelsky (1:05.29).

By virtue of winning the women's 4X100m medley relay, London Roar's Coach Marshall determined that the Skins Race stroke would be the breaststroke, with Atkinson and Lazor to fly the team's flag.

A skins race is a series of back-to-back 50m races, operating on a knockout basis. Four of the eight starters are eliminated from the first round, with another two being eliminated in the second round, leaving only two swimmers to go head-to-head in the third and final round.

As expected, Atkinson blazed the trail in the first round, clocking 29.61 seconds in victory, ahead of Kozelsky (30.07) and Reona Aoki (30.09) of Tokyo Frog Kings.

Atkinson's teammate Lazor and LA Current's Anastasia Gorbenko were joint fourth in 30.20 seconds respectively, which resulted in five swimmers contesting the second round instead of four.

From that five, the 31-year-old Atkinson again cruised to a comfortable win in 29.89 seconds, beating Gorbenko (30.21) and setting up another duel for the final, where the Jamaican again came home in front in 30.28 seconds. Gorbenko finished in 30.38.

Atkinson's performance placed her third in the Match MVP standing on 40.5 points behind the LA Current pair of Tom Shields (62.5) and Beryl Gastaldello (54.5).

However, with a total of 72.5 points from the two matches so far, she sits 17th overall on the season's MVP standings.

Meanwhile, LA Current after three matches lead the season's club standing on nine points, one point ahead of Cali Condors and Atkinson's London Roar, who are on eight points each from two matches. Team Iron (six points), Tokyo Frog Kings (five points) and DC Trident on four points from three matches are next.

Defending champions Energy Standard and NY Breakers are joint seventh on three points, with Aqua Centurions and Toronto Titans sitting at the bottom of the 10-team table on two points each.