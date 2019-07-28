All hail Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul

Supreme Soul (Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) accomplished one of the rarest feats in sport when he became the 12th Triple Crown (Guineas, Derby, St Leger) winner at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Supreme Soul completed the quest by winning the 93rd St Leger by a short head.

Despite being plagued with hoof issues leading up to the race, and also a cut over one of his eyes, Supreme Soul displayed the heart of a champion with a single-mindedness to win, while getting the better of stable companion Toona Ciliata.

Other stablemates Princess Ava and Earn Your Stripes finished in third and fourth places, respectively, giving trainer Anthony Nunes a one-two-three -four finish in the St Leger.

Supreme Soul's name is now planted in the history books alongside the other horses who have achieved Triple Crown glory at Caymanas Park, namely Royal Dad in 1981; Monday Morning in 1987; Liu Chie Poo in 1988; The Viceroy in 1989; Milligram in 1992; War Zone in 1996; I'msatisfied in 2000; Simply Magic (filly) in 2002; Alsafra (filly) in 2008; Mark My Word in 2010; and She's A Maneater (filly) in 2017.

“The feeling right now is indescribable, especially with this horse. The last week-and-a half, we have had to battle with his hoof as it had a crack in it and we had to bring down a foreign blacksmith to work with “Metro” our local blacksmith.

“They did a wonderful job and they fixed it [the hoof] as best as they could and it got him ( Supreme Soul) through his last work, so when he worked 1:17.0 for six furlongs it wasn't because he was lame, it was because he was himself and he is just lazy.

“Then I went and took him to the sea on Thursday and Friday and, oh, my God!

“That was like the world had ended. He was lame, he wasn't starting, he wasn't going to run, all of this ran through my mind, and I would certainly not run him if he was lame. And you know he just has the heart of a champion, and that is why there have been only 12 Triple Crown winners at Caymanas Park,” an emotional Nunes said.

Jockey Shane Elllis was on top of the moon: “I have always wanted to win a Triple Crown, and for it to come, it is a very good feeling. The “Bulldozer” is a really nice horse, and I am happy I got the opportunity to take him through the Classic races,” Ellis said.

Passing the stands for the first time, Earn Your Stripes (Robert Halledeen) led the field at a merry clip and continued to dictate the fractions while being tracked by Supreme Soul, Cryptocurrency (Ian Spence) and Crimson (Christopher Mamdeen).

Approaching the half-mile (800m) pole, Ellis began to take closer orders and went in serious chase of Earn Your Stripes.

Ellis then entered the lane just ahead of Earn Your Stripes but then Toona Ciliata (Linton Steadman) surrounded horses and picked up the lead ahead of Supreme Soul.

Ellis then bided his time well on the inside rails, new territory for Supreme Soul, before asking for a final surge, and Supreme Soul responded winning by a short head.

Supreme Soul is owned by Chevan Maharaj

— Ruddy Allen