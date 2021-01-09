All-rounder Shepherd replaced by Harding after positive COVID test

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Exciting fast-bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has tested positive for COVID-19, and has been replaced in the West Indies one-day squad for Bangladesh by uncapped pacer Keon Harding.

In a statement on Thursday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said the 26-year-old Guyanese Shepherd had returned the positive test in Georgetown, effectively ruling him out of the January 10 to February 15 tour.

“In accordance with the established Government stipulations, Shepherd will remain in Guyana where he is undergoing a period of isolation that unfortunately will extend beyond the team travel date,” CWI said.

Shepherd was the only positive test across the one-day and Test squads as the remainder of the travelling contingent all completed second negative tests on Wednesday.

Testing, which began on January 2, is mandatory for all travelling players and officials as part of new health protocols triggered by the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Shepherd's positive test is a further setback for West Indies who already lost 10 first choice players for the Test and one-day tour due to fears over the COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh.

One-day Captain Kieron Pollard, Test skipper Jason Holder, along with Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, all declined selection for the tour.

Bangladesh has recorded nearly 520,000 infections overall and just over 7,700 deaths, after reporting another 1,007 new cases and 31 deaths on Thursday.

However, CWI gave the all clear for the tour after a recent review of the tour health protocols carried out by Dr Akshai Mansingh of its medical advisory committee.

Shepherd's omission is also a major blow for the promising all-rounder who now misses out on the chance for senior West Indies colours, especially on the back of his impressive form on the A-side's tour of New Zealand last month.

He lashed a stunning 133 in the opening four-day “Test” at Mount Maunganui to mark his maiden first class hundred before hitting an unbeaten 77 in the second match at Nelson.

Shepherd has already played five One-Day Internationals (ODIs), having made his debut 15 months ago against Afghanistan in India.

His replacement Harding toured England last July with the West Indies as part of the reserve squad for the three-Test series but missed out on the tour of New Zealand.

The 24-year-old bowled superbly in the last first class season, snatching 29 wickets at 23 runs apiece for champions Barbados Pride.

West Indies are departing the region in several groups and are set to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow, via Dubai.

They are scheduled to play three ODIs from January 20-25 before facing the hosts in two Tests from February 3-15.