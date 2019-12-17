All-schools footballer faces Florida court today on shoplifting charge
A member of the Jamaican all-schools team to the annual end of season tournament in South Florida is to appear before a Dade County judge this morning after he was caught shoplifting in a store in the US state on Sunday.
The 19-year-old grade 13 student of a Corporate Area school was charged for shoplifting, a misdemeanour under the Florida legal code, a senior member of the delegation confirmed to the Jamaica Observer last night.
The delegation of 20 players plus officials is expected back today but the player had made arrangements to spend the rest of the holidays with relatives in the USA, it was said.
It was heard that the player and several other members of the team had gone to the store and were leaving when the discovery was made that one of them had an item, a piece of clothing, that was not paid for.
He was held by store security and the police called and he was taken to a police station where he was processed and released into the custody of Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) officials.
The ISSA official told the Observer that today's appearance in court “will be a formality” where the player will sign documents agreeing to community service which he will be able to do in Jamaica.
It was said that on completion of the community service the player, if he wanted, could return to the court to get the charge expunged from his record.
It is understood that the ISSA officials and their hosts Caribbean Americas Soccer Association provided legal support for the player, where an attorney was engaged and oversaw the entire process. However, the ISSA official who spoke to the Observer, expressed disappointment that the incident took place.
“We have nothing to hide, as at ISSA we believe in transparency. This was one of the things we spoke to the boys about,” he said. “We urged them to be on their best behaviour at all times: no noise at the hotel, family members must visit at reasonable times, and be careful at all times.”
The Jamaica team maintained their supremacy at the tournament winning all their games to retain the title.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy