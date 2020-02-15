All set for I-Fight Promotion's night of explosive boxing

According to Chris Joy of I-Fight Promotion, all is set for a night of explosive boxing as all the boxers — five from USA and seven from Jamaica — have completed their preparation including the weigh in, which was done yesterday at Sure Time Medical.

The fight card is scheduled for today at Jamaica College Auditorium starting at 7:00 pm. It will feature an all-pro fight card with six bouts of four rounds each. The headliner will be USA boxer Justin Mayweather in a super welterweight match-up against Christian Foster, also of the USA.

The other match-ups will see Alvin Davie (USA) vs Jermaine Richards (heavyweight), Christopher Roderiquez (US) vs Martin Anderson (welterweight), Nico Yeyo vs Daron Weir (super welterweight), Alando Lewis vs Fabian Tucker (middleweight), and Angel Martinez (USA) vs Jermaine Bowen (middleweight).

“I feel good man. I am just ready to do what I always do. It's just another day for me. It's going to be the same thing as always, if he's been losing it's gonna stay that way, 'cause I have been winning, so ain't nothing gonna change. I expect six knockouts, whatever happens, happens. I am just gonna walk out of Jamaica with another 'w' [win]. I appreciate the people of Jamaica for having me,” said Mayweather.

He has five wins and no losses to his name. He implored the public “to come out and watch me get another 'w' and then we go party. I like Jamaica.”

His opponent Christian Foster said, “I expect disciplined boxing, honestly, textbook boxing. That's what I expect from this fight. He is coming from a pretty nice winning streak and I am trying to hop back in the game, so we just gonna leave it all out there. It's a gentleman's sport and I consider myself a business man, I got the harder line and I am going in there with everything I have got. I am just gonna leave it all out there and let the judges decide. That's what I am shooting for, that's what I am going for, that's how I am coming.”

Regarding Mayweather, Foster said he knows that he is trying to come out of his brother's (Floyd) shadow and that he [Foster] is trying to come out of his losing streak, so he is going to give it all that he has and that it will make for a very good fight between them. Foster's record shows no wins and three losses, including one knockout.

Promising Westmoreland-based boxer Jermaine Bowen said, “you can always expect the best” tonight against Angel Martinez of the USA in their middleweight match-up.