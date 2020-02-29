All set for Jamaica vs Panama Gloves over Guns fight card

According to the Jamaica Boxing Board of Control President Stephen “Bomber” Jones, everything is in place for the Jamaica vs Panama Gloves over Guns fight card which is scheduled for today at Montego Bay Cricket Club in St James.

It is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm and will feature seven amateur bouts — three youth (novice) and four elite.

Jamaica and Panama will be using the elite bouts to give their boxers time in the ring to further prepare for this year's Olympics. The three Jamaican Olympic hopefuls who will be fighting are Sanji Williams, Trevor Thonson, and Joshua Fraser, who trains in Canada. The fourth man from the elite list is Jonathan Hanson.

They will oppose Jose Mejia, Jonathan Minel, Eduardo Beckford and Alberto Peralta, respectively.

The Panamanian team arrived in the island yesterday and are upbeat that they will have a repeat of their last trip here in 2019 when they won all their matches.

Jones said that the card was organised based on a request from Panama. “Panama president contacted us to say they would like a friendly international, a bout, a strong bout where their boxers can have a nice competition, so we will be using our best boxers, our elite boxers to go up against theirs because it's a big year in boxing worldwide.”

According to Gilbert Vaz, Jamaica's head coach, “We expect to win; we hope we can sweep all seven bouts; we definitely gonna be far better than the last time because we have an experienced team. It is always a tight match between us, as the natural talent that we have with less resources, we are a force to reckon with.”

The fight card received sponsorship support from ICool and IDrade, Jamaica Social Investment Fund, Purity, Alacran Foundation, and Sports Development Foundation.

The Jamaica Boxing Board will officially open its second national gym on the third floor of Montego Bay Cricket Club in the morning and Jones said the gym will help to grow the sport in the western end of the island as well as be a centre for driving its Gloves over Guns community boxing initiative.

Support for establishing the gym came from the Canadian Embassy and Food For the Poor.