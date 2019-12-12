All set for 52nd Alacran Jamaica open to tee off
TRYALL, Hanover — There is a buzz of anticipation as the 52nd Alacran Jamaica Open gets under way at Tryall Club in Sandy Bay, Hanover, for the first time with a field of just under 100 golfers, including more than 70 overseas professionals taking part in the three-day, 54-hole tournament.
Defending champion, American Hernan Borja, who won the event in 2017 when it was held at Half Moon's White Witch course in Rose Hall, leads the field that will be seeking their share of the US$100,000 prize.
The course that has hosted a number of international events over the years, including the Johnnie Walker World Championships, is expected to be in pristine conditions after over US$4 million was spent over the last four years in rehabilitating the 6,836-yard, par 72 course.
Ewan Peebles, director of golf at Tryall, said at last month's media launch held at Tryall Club, they were happy to be hosting the event and hoped it would not be the last time.
“We are particularly excited to host the Jamaica Open this year because we have just completed a three-year renovation project of the golf course...over three painstaking years we have completely renovated all our greens, the greens complexes, our bunkers and we have put in a new irrigation system,” he said. “The routing of the course has not changed from its original plan, but these changes have elevated the quality of our product and will protect it for years and decades to come, so it's a perfect time and perfect fit for us to host an event like this and re-establish the Tryall Club as a championship venue.”
Among the overseas professionals who will take part are Patrick Newcomb (currently 28th of PGA Latin American Order of Merit), MJ Maguire (currently 57th on the PGA Latin American Order of Merit), Edward Figueroa of Puerto Rico, PGA Latin America and past Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship (CAGC) champion, Matthew Marquez (Trinidad, competed in BMW Jamaica Classic this year and past CAGC champion), and WanJoo Lee (Trinidad, 2018 CAGC champion).
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy