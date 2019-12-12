All set for 52nd Alacran Jamaica open to tee off

TRYALL, Hanover — There is a buzz of anticipation as the 52nd Alacran Jamaica Open gets under way at Tryall Club in Sandy Bay, Hanover, for the first time with a field of just under 100 golfers, including more than 70 overseas professionals taking part in the three-day, 54-hole tournament.

Defending champion, American Hernan Borja, who won the event in 2017 when it was held at Half Moon's White Witch course in Rose Hall, leads the field that will be seeking their share of the US$100,000 prize.

The course that has hosted a number of international events over the years, including the Johnnie Walker World Championships, is expected to be in pristine conditions after over US$4 million was spent over the last four years in rehabilitating the 6,836-yard, par 72 course.

Ewan Peebles, director of golf at Tryall, said at last month's media launch held at Tryall Club, they were happy to be hosting the event and hoped it would not be the last time.

“We are particularly excited to host the Jamaica Open this year because we have just completed a three-year renovation project of the golf course...over three painstaking years we have completely renovated all our greens, the greens complexes, our bunkers and we have put in a new irrigation system,” he said. “The routing of the course has not changed from its original plan, but these changes have elevated the quality of our product and will protect it for years and decades to come, so it's a perfect time and perfect fit for us to host an event like this and re-establish the Tryall Club as a championship venue.”

Among the overseas professionals who will take part are Patrick Newcomb (currently 28th of PGA Latin American Order of Merit), MJ Maguire (currently 57th on the PGA Latin American Order of Merit), Edward Figueroa of Puerto Rico, PGA Latin America and past Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship (CAGC) champion, Matthew Marquez (Trinidad, competed in BMW Jamaica Classic this year and past CAGC champion), and WanJoo Lee (Trinidad, 2018 CAGC champion).

— Paul Reid