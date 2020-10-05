All in good time!

JAMAICAN cricketer Fabian Allen, patiently biding his time on the sidelines, is hoping to be an impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Allen is yet to feature this season for the 2016 IPL champions, who have won two of five matches to date. Hyderabad have four points, the same as three other franchises, but they are seventh in the eight-team tournament due to an inferior net run rate.

“My fans can expect 100 per cent from Fabian Allen. I know my family back home is supporting me; 100 per cent behind me, so I have to just focus and get the job done when I get the opportunity,” the all-rounder told the Jamaica Observer.

A middle-order batsman who bowls left-arm finger spin, the 25-year-old has played 14 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 13 Twenty20 (T20) matches for West Indies.

Overall, he has featured in 29 T20 matches, with a top score of 64 not out and strike rate of 164.89.

Allen is also a standout fielder, and though he had rare opportunities during last year's 50-over World Cup in England and Wales, he was well received for his live-wire performances.

With the novel coronavirus forcing changes to way of life and how sporting events are staged, the IPL organisers decided to host this season's tournament in the United Arab Emirates because of India's struggle to contain the virus.

Players, staff and officials have been restricted to a biosecure environment to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

“The preparation went well, and the coaching staff and my teammates have made it a great environment to play cricket. These are unusual circumstances, but we are making the most of it,” Allen explained.

“I have been practising to play spin because everyone knows spin plays a big role in the IPL. I know my bowling has to be spot on, and I have to have that variation at different stages of the game,” he added.

For a few seasons Allen has commanded attention with his performances for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the region's T20 showpiece.

He was absent this campaign because he missed a charter flight to Trinidad and Tobago ahead of the tournament.

The Patriots were woeful, ending at the base of the CPL's six-team points table.

The Jamaican said it was a painful watch on television as the St Kitts and Nevis franchise struggled to one win from 10 matches.

“It was tough to see my teammates and friends competing and I'm not there. It was a tough season for the St Kitts team, but the focus has to be on next year. Try to take the positives out of last season and try to improve their skills and come back next year,” he told the Observer.

“It was a very unfortunate situation [missing the flight]; I'm looking to put that behind me and just focus on what's ahead. It was tough to miss out on the CPL. The CPL means a lot to me, [but] I just have to put that behind me and think about next year,” Allen reiterated.