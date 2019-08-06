Allen replaces Pierre in Windies bowling change for final India T20
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Fabian Allen has replaced fellow left-arm spinner Khary Pierre in the only change to the West Indies squad for the final Twenty20 International against India today, here.
The 24-year-old Allen, who was a member of the World Cup squad in England recently, has previously played nine T20 Internationals and is a capable batsman already with two first class hundreds.
“Fabian is a lively and energetic all-rounder and someone who we believe can win matches for us,” said Interim Chief Selector Robert Haynes.
“We witnessed his performances in the Caribbean Premier League last year and also saw in the recent World Cup what he is capable of. We are planning for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year, so we decided to include him here.”
Pierre, 27, played just one match of the double-header in Florida last weekend, finishing with none for 16 from two overs in Sunday's outing.
West Indies have already conceded the three-match series after going down by four wickets in the opening game on Saturday and losing by 22 runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern the following day, after rain halted the contest at Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium.
SQUAD – Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Oshane Thomas
