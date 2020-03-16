Alliance Moneygram increases stake in football, St Catherine with McKay Raiders sponsorship

As they continue to build their stake in community development through sport and the expansion of their business, Alliance Moneygram joined forces with Grant's Locksmith and McKay Security for a $500,000 sponsorship of McKay Raiders Football Club.

Presentation to the team that participates in the St Catherine Football Association competitions took place at Alliance Capital's offices on Belmont Road in New Kingston recently, where President Peter Chin stated their reasons for teaming up with the outfit.

His company has been involved in football sponsorship for years and a week earlier, Alliance Moneygram and McKay Security, and Crimson Dawn were also unified in sponsorship of the St Catherine Football Association Happy Sutherland KO competition.

Commenting on their contribution to the competition and McKay Raiders, Chin said: “Alliance Moneygram is pleased to be a joint sponsor in the St Catherine FA's premier competitions.

“Alliance has always sponsored sports; we have done it at KSAFA [Kingston and St Andrew Football Association], together with McKay, and we are very cognisant of the fact that these competitions expose talent and also it engenders discipline for the players. We can do with a lot more of that in Jamaica right now,” he stated.

“One of our motivation also is we are trying to establish Alliance and Moneygram's presence in St Catherine. We have branches in Portmore, Spanish Town, Linstead and we are hoping to go to Old Harbour and wherever in Spanish Town or St Catherine where there is a fair-sized population. St Catherine is a very important parish and target for Alliance because it is the second largest parish in Jamaica by population size and we are extremely pleased to be partnering with the St Catherine FA,” Chin continued.

“We are pleased with how they conduct their affairs and therefore that's why we've become a sponsor.”

McKay Security has also been a long-time sponsor of the St Catherine FA and it is due to this relationship why the team was formed, to assist in changing the culture of youth towards contributing positively to their communities.

Christopher Grant, owner/managing director, Grant's Locksmith and Denise Romero, executive marketing and client services manager, McKay Security, stated their companies goals.

“We're helping out the football on behalf of Mr McKay. I'm a great lover of football, I watch it a lot and it plays a part in youth development, so it was not difficult making this decision,” said Grant.

Romero said: “McKay Security has always been a lover of football and sponsoring the McKay Raiders is no different. This year we have promising team members who are going to show to us that this investment is going to be worth our while and we know co-sponsors like Alliance Moneygram and Grant's Locksmith coming on board will make this endeavour much more successful.”

McKay Raiders were actually scheduled to play Christian Pen in their first-round match of the Happy Sutherland KO competition on Friday, March 13, but owing to the ban imposed on crowd events due to the coronavirus outbreak, the game was postponed.