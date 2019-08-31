Alligator Pond Regatta serves up thrills for sports lovers
The Alligator Pond Fishermen's Regatta and Seafood Festival held at the Sea View Complex in Manchester recently, was not only about sea, sun and sand, but importantly, sports.
The Alligator Pond Fishermen's Regatta and Seafood Festival is a family event offering patrons the opportunity to enjoy a day of fun activities, relaxation, demonstrations and scrumptious seafood, while enjoying the skillful boat displays of the community's best fishermen.
The event was hosted with the intention of placing focus on the fishing industry, as well to pay tribute to the fisherfolk, who through their passion for the industry, have offered the community and country the best seafood, while bridging the gap between the fisherfolk and the persons who enjoy their daily catch by offering suppliers and buyers the opportunity to interact with each other in a fun, relaxing and equally rewarding atmosphere.
Patrons were able to see and participate in demonstrations by the fisherfolk who put their skills and talents on display both on land and on water. The event offered a Kiddies' Village, tug-of wars, swimming competition, boat races, boat rides/tours of the south coast, domino competition, give-a-ways, trivia and delectable seafood.
