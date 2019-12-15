Alvaranga, teammates continue winning ways at Trinidad swim meet

Jamaica's young swimmers, and Zaneta Alvaranga in particular, are virtually getting every stroke right on their Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Marlins Invitational Championships campaign, as they continued to rack up the medals in the twin-island republic.

The 15-member team increased their haul to 17 medals, after snaring seven, including three gold on Friday's third day of action at the National Aquatics Centre in Couva.

Their full complement stood at eight gold, four silver and five bronze heading into yesterday's final day of the 40th edition of the meet.

Kaizen Swim Club's standout Zaneta Alvaranga again led the way for the Jamaicans, copping two gold and one bronze from her five starts and has now accounted for five gold, one silver and one bronze medal in her personal tally.

Her Kaizen teammate Kaheem Lozer also added another gold medal to his catalogue, while Karci Gibson of Y-Speedos increased her tally to five medals with two bronze medal performances. Kyle Sinclair, another Y-Speedos stalwart, won silver to get off the mark.

With five gruelling events to swim in one session, Alvaranga, in her usual professional-like manner, proved a formidable campaigner against her peers in the girls' 13-14 age group.

Despite missing the podium in the daunting 800m freestyle, where she ended fourth, Alvaranga returned approximately 40 minutes later to claim bronze in the 200m freestyle in a time of 2:20.41. Zoe Anthony finished tops in 2:15.43 ahead of Mya Defreitas (2:17.96).

Gibson continued the in the girls' 15 and over 200m freestyle, as she, too, won bronze, stopping the clock in 2:20.58, behind Jahmia Harley (2:14.83) and Jada Chatoor (2:16.46).

After an almost hour-long break, Alvaranga was back at it, this time winning the 100m butterfly in convincing manner to complete the sprint double in the stroke.

Like she did in the 50m event, Alvaranga utilised her underwater technique to surface ahead of the field in the two-lap event and later powered away to win in 1:05.44. Zoe Anthony (1:08.52) and Caitlyn Look Fong (1:08.99) were the runners-up.

Lozer again followed the lead of clubmate Alvaranga, winning the boys' 13-14 100m butterfly in a new personal best of 59.11 seconds, finishing ahead of Johann-Matthew Matamaro (1:00.04) and Aaron Stuart (1:00.20).

The 14-year-old increased her medal count in the 50m breaststroke, where she registered a brisk 34.98 seconds on her way to victory ahead of Anthony (37.49s) and Arielle Dickson (37.61s).

Despite gradual signs of fatigue, Alvaranga completed her day with a fifth-place finish in the 200m backstroke in a new personal best of 2:47.59.

Gibson then clocked 2:41.85 for bronze in the girls' 15 and over 200m backstroke behind Ornella Walker (2:28.68) and Jahmia Harley (2:31.14).

It was then left for Sinclair to bring the curtains down on another fruitful day for the Jamaicans and he did so with much gusto, copping silver in the boys' 15 and over 200m backstroke. Sinclair clocked 2:20.66, behind winner Josiah Parag (2:11.99), with Delroy Tyrell (2:22.46) taking bronze.