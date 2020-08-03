Ambassador-designate Richards makes courtesy call on JOA

FRIDAY, July 31, 2020 marked the end of a month but for Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) President Christopher Samuda and Ambassador-designate to Japan Shorna-Kay Richards, it was an inspiring beginning to what will be a solid partnership between the apex sporting body and the Jamaican embassy in Japan.

Samuda expressed this view during a courtesy call by the ambassador-designate in which robust discussions on a wide range of sporting and cultural issues were held, giving perspective and structure to the bilateral cooperation that will be established.

“I am very optimistic of establishing a partnership that will go beyond the confines of sport, but using sporting endeavours and initiatives to build an infrastructure in Japan and other territories of which the ambassador will have responsibility that will globalise and monetise Brand Jamaica and be of benefit to sport.”

With the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to next year new opportunities have arisen which Ambassador-designate Richards recognises, stating that she is prepared to facilitate and be instrumental in the implementation of programmes and events which will concretise the partnership through tangible benefits to the sporting fraternity and the people of Jamaica and Japan.

She expressed optimism that this will be achieved and discussed with Samuda and JOA officials, Secretary General/CEO Ryan Foster and Director Robert Scott, who is dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica, the concept and modality of realising practically the many objectives that were identified.

“A new beginning, a new dawn that will see sport transforming economic relationships and cultural ties and leveraging diplomacy and political goodwill — which Ambassador-designate Richards so ably represents — as we embark upon building a sustainable infrastructure cross borders between Jamaica and Japan,” was how Samuda summed up the courtesy call.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games will offer Jamaica, yet again, additional global stages upon which to internationalise Brand Jamaica — which the partnership will, among other deliverables, enable.