Ambitious Dick

Just one year after making his bodybuilding debut, Duvaughn Dick is taking aim at the top title in the sport in Jamaica.

The Campion College graduate entered the competitive arena at the national championships last year and ended up representing the country before 2019 was over.

“I competed in Classic Physique and Men's Bodybuilding at the Jamaica Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (JABBFA) National Championships, but I've only represented Jamaica in men's bodybuilding so far.”

For the trained physiotherapist, achieving both things last year made 2019 very special.

“That was a dream come true. Both were on my bucket list: finally getting on stage, and representing my country at a sport. My first-ever show was in April and in October I was in the Dominican Republic in my country's colours.”

Despite making the plunge only last year, bodybuilding has been on his mind ever since high school.

“My interest in body building began in 2006 when I was at Campion Pep Up gym training for shot put to represent Campion and I'd see the bodybuilding posters in the gym.

“Then I started buying the magazines and seeing guys like Ronnie Coleman, and I just kept doing more research and getting more and more interested,” Dick explained.

The 31-year-old says his athletic journey began in high school at the historic GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships and the bug has remained with him ever since.

“I competed in the Class One boys' shot put for Campion once in 2005 which was pretty much the highlight of my high school sports achievements.

“I didn't place or anything, but I was the only one from Campion to qualify for Class One shot put that year.”

With a year of knowledge and understanding under his belt, Dick is ready to make a big deal in 2020.

“I was in the same heavyweight category as the overall winner, Mr Jamaica 2019, last year, and I was miles ahead with regard to muscle mass, but I lacked the conditioning needed to win.”

He is convinced that a combination of his commitment and his trainer's expertise will make things happen this year.

“I won't make that same rookie mistake this year. My trainer is Damion Moodie at Spartan Health Club, and getting me to represent Jamaica in my first year when I knew nothing and was learning a lot along the way gives me a lot of confidence in believing in us as a team to get things right this year.”

Many sports have been severely affected by the COVID-19 virus and bodybuilding is no different.

“Other shows in other federations, especially in the US, have been postponed from earlier in the year, then they end up cancelled until next year.”

Despite this he remains hopeful as Barbados has been able to keep their COVID-19 numbers very low.

“Currently, the show is on and confirmed. [We] just gotta hope and pray that it stays that way getting closer to November.

“It's on the weekend of November 13-15 in Barbados, two weeks before JABBFA National Championships on November 28 over 100 athletes from all over the Caribbean in different fitness categories.”

The goal-oriented athlete knows exactly what he wants to achieve this year.

“I'm aiming to win my category at CAC [Central America and Caribbean Championship] or at least bring back a top three trophy for Jamaica, and for the national championships, I'm definitely aiming to win overall bodybuilding and be crowned Mr Jamaica 2020.”

Should he achieve both those objectives, then surely Dick would make history in bodybuilding in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

— Dwayne Richards