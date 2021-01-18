Ambris still hoping on Test career

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Sunil Ambris is refusing to give up on his Test dreams, despite finding more success in the one-day format of the game for West Indies.

The 27-year-old has endured a nightmare start to his Test career, and averages 15 from six Tests.

In contrast, he boasts a healthy average of 44 from 13 One-Day Internationals (ODI), with a career-best of 148 against Ireland in Dublin back in 2019.

And despite having not played a Test in a shade over two years, Ambris said he was still plotting a way back.

“I haven't [given up hope]. I still want to get back in the Test team,” the Vincentian told reporters here.

“It is actually something I'm working towards. I think I still have some work to do but it's something I'm looking forward to.”

Ambris is part of the West Indies one-day squad which clashes with hosts Bangladesh in a three-match series beginning here Wednesday.

He has been named vice-captain to stand-in skipper, Jason Mohammed, after regular captain, Kieron Pollard, along with several other first-choice players, opted out of the tour due to COVID-19 concerns.

And while he was not expecting the elevation, he believes he can play a role in helping to nurture a squad packed with nine uncapped players.

“[I am] very excited. To be honest, it's not something that I saw coming but I am very excited,” he explained.

“I have played with and against [Jason] for a number of years. He's been my captain in A-team series before and we have a very good relationship.”

Ambris has had a decent run in the ODI side and featured in the Windies' last series against Sri Lanka prior to the COVID-19 lockdown last March, scoring 60 in the last innings of the tour.

He also averages 43 against Bangladesh, after facing them in three matches during a tri-series in Ireland in 2019, which also included the hosts.

However, Ambris conceded that conditions would play a key role this time around in his success against the Tigers, notorious for their strength on home soil.

“My cricket doesn't change. I tend to stay positive, try and play smart. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but I guess it happens more often than not against Bangladesh,” he pointed out.

“I don't think it will be as easy. I think I will have to grind a little bit more than I did in Ireland because I think the pitches there were really, really good pitches for batting.

“I would love to get at least one hundred out of these three games. I think that would do me a lot of good.”

He added: “This is actually the first tour that I am confident that I would actually be starting, so I would like to use this tour to cement myself in the playing XI for further tours.”