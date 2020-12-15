American Erik Barnes takes a one-stroke lead into final day of JGA Open

THE stage is set for a pulsating third and final day of the 53rd Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) Open presented by Aqua Bay, after a much-improved showing on yesterday's second day that saw American Erik Barnes take a one-stroke lead over Canadian favourite David Morland.

Conditions were much better yesterday as the winds died down appreciably and the sun came out, speeding up the greens much to the delight of the players.

Barnes and Morland were tied coming into yesterday's start — both after shooting six under par 66 scores on Sunday's first day of the 54-hole tournament — but the American, who is playing here for the first time, edged in front after shooting a four under par 68 yesterday for a two-round score of 10 under 13 to Morland's three under 69 for a total of nine under 135.

After just three under par scores on the first day, nine players — eight professionals and Jamaica's national amateur champion William Knibbs — all shot under par scores, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the best final rounds at the JGA Open in years.

American Brad Adamonis is in third place on four under 140 after shooting one under 71 yesterday to go with his three under 69 on Sunday. Ryan Linton, who shot two under 70 yesterday, is in fourth place on two under 142, one shot ahead of Stephen Grant who shot one under 71.

Americans David Lawrence and Michael Herrera, along with Knibbs, were the low scorers of the round, all shooting five under par 67 scores, while the other under par score came from another American Luedtke Kurtis who shot a two under 70.

Orville Christie is the top Jamaican professional for the second day after his five over par 77 yesterday for a two-day score of nine over par 153 — one shot ahead of compatriot Wesley Brown who shot three over 75 yesterday after his seven over 79 on Sunday.

Barnes could have been further ahead but had two bogeys in the last five holes and told the Jamaica Observer after his round, “I didn't play too well on the last few holes. I got a bad break on 14 when I hit it on the left edge of the fairway – it hit a tree and kicked left and I could not get it on the green and made bogey, then I was a foot out of bounds on the 16th and bogeyed it as well.”

The American, however, said, “If I eliminate the stupid mistakes I made [Monday] I will do well.”

Morland said despite his being behind it was not all doom and gloom. “It's a good place to be. I am one back of the lead and the whole thing about playing golf is, you want to be in contention with a chance to win coming down the back nine, so I need a good round and we will see.”

Adamonis also said he can play better and had some bad luck yesterday. “I played a little better than I shot. I am a bit disappointed because I hit a lot of good putts that did not go in and on the 17th I did not hit a good shot and made a double bogey.”

—Paul Reid