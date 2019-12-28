American Invader to strike in Overnight Allowance event

Despite the absence of a trophy race on offer, today's nine-race programme at Caymanas Park will be no less exciting, with a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Overnight Allowance event set to highlight proceedings.

The eight-horse event to be contested over five and a half furlongs (1,100m) should be a fight between speedsters American Invader and Dunrobin for the $1-million purse.

Msmyrtlerichiegirl, Wartime, Anaso, Pleasant Secret, Lici's Pepsi, and Lala Diva are the other runners.

As the penultimate race on the card, the event is scheduled for 4:40 pm, with first post being 12:30 pm.

In their previous meeting over the five-furlong round course, both American Invader and Dunrobin produced contrasting efforts, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, when being disposed of by Lady Blue on November 9.

It should be noted that Wayne DaCosta's American Invader with Raddesh Roman in the saddle at the time, rallied late to hit the board ahead of Owen Sharpe's Dunrobin by one-half length, after chasing relentlessly for the first three furlongs.

However, American Invader has not only been nicely freshened, but was also stepped up at exercise by DaCosta, who has decided to stick with Omar Walker for this assignment, despite his fourth-place finish aboard the filly behind Patriarch over the straight course on December 6.

That should be a clear enough indicator that the American-bred filly is primed for a winning effort and should leave the number two draw in a jiffy for her rivals to catch her, if they can.

Dunrobin has also been rested and freshened since his seventh-place finish behind Bruce Wayne and Marquesas over six and a half furlongs on November 30, when he ran well for a long way with apprentice Samantha Fletcher in the saddle.

While Dunrobin has been somewhat reserved at exercise, there is no doubt that he possesses good speed and given the reduction in distance, he is expected to be bang in contention to the very end with many-time champion jockey Trevor “Slicer” Simpson now getting the leg up.

Note that Dunrobin's connection has opted to go without the Figure 8 from post position seven.

Meanwhile, Pleasant Secret represents the best of the others in the line-up and he should also be in contention at the business end of the event.

Though Pleasant Secret — to again be partnered by Panamanian jockey Ameth Robles — is allowing weight to his more fancied rivals, he should still be very much comfortable here.

If the Stanley Findlay-conditioned Pleasant Secret gets every step right here, similar to what he did on November 9 when finishing late for second behind Lady Blue, his final rattle could again propel him ahead of American Invader and Dunrobin.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Classy Miss/Blusie/Miss Elaine/My Mom Juss

Race 2) Rundazzle/Cruise Lava Cruise/Twilight Eruption

Race 3) Breaking Storm/Timetosaygoodbye/Justsaytheword/Ridewiththemob

Race 4) Mahogany/Cold Pursuit/Lord of Ajahlon/Diamond League

Race 5) Sir Puddington/Blood Song/Cohete Del Exito

Race 6) Nuclear Emma/Gimmipalinka/Casual Charm/Miss Hazel/Portion

Race 7) Coralando/Storm/Reigning King/Dezzy The Genius

Race 8) American Invader/Dunrobin/Pleasant Secret

Race 9) San Siro/Milkman/Cleopatra's Child/Inspired Miracle/Coco Chanel