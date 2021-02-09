Andrew Lue is new JTTA president

ANDREW Lue was elected unopposed as the new president of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA) at its annual general meeting (AGM) at the National Arena last Saturday.

The way was made clear for the AGM last Thursday after the Supreme Court handed down a ruling that at the special general meeting, held by Lue, on January 16, AnnMarie Burton Clue was and still is the secretary, hence all decisions taken were legitimate.

Lothian had filed an injunction to prevent Lue's AGM from going ahead.

Twenty affiliated clubs attended the AGM, out of a total of 45 clubs registered, where all elected members, excepting Treasurer Collette Palmer, were nominated for the first time as executive committee members, and were elected unopposed.

The new executive committee members who will be in office for a two-year period are: President Andrew Lue, First Vice-President Wayne Tai, Second Vice-President Danville Walker, General Secretary Karen Lym, Assistant General Secretary Sean Wallace, and Treasurer Collete Palmer.

Twelve people were nominated for the Council Member Committee, but the Electoral Office of Jamaica, which monitored the election, decided to nominate only nine, because it would have been overloaded.

Those nominated as council members are Dennis Duncan, who is a former president of the JTTA, Clive Johnson, Clive Grosset, Joan Broderick, Dennis Rushton, Wayne Robert, Charles Newman, Lenroy Williams, and Hillary Anderson.

Lue, in his acceptance speech to the delegates, thanked the clubs for having confidence in him, and he pledged that he would do everything to bring back the sport of table tennis.

The new president told the delegates and club members that his vision is “to create a dynamic and enabling environment which leads to the widespread playing of table tennis in Jamaica, whilst providing all stakeholders with equal opportunities to be successful socially, intellectually and physically”.

The association's mission, Lue said, is to unite all table tennis stakeholders — players, affiliates, Diaspora, sponsors, supporters, the Jamaican public and Government — in order to transform the sport and achieve the highest levels of international performances possible for players, coaches, officials, and administrators.

He added that the mistakes made over the past years should not be repeated, as this administration will be accountable and honest in running the JTTA.