Andrew Price embraces Humble Lion challenge

Andrew Price, who has coached Boys' Town for approximately 20 years, has left his beloved club and has taken up the head coaching role at Humble Lion for the upcoming Red Stripe Premier League season.

Price, who first played for Boys' Town in 1987 before taking over as coach in 1998 from the legendary Carl Brown and took them back to the Premier League in 2005, said his over 30-year affiliation with the club is not really over.

“I haven't left Boys' Town, I will always be at Boys' Town, but I have made up my mind at this stage of my career that I am going to take on challenges that will help me assist individuals in the same manner in which I got into women's football,” Price told the Jamaica Observer.

“I look at this as another challenge in which I can help individuals and after speaking to Chairman Mike Henry, I saw his vision and I bought into his vision at Humble Lion, and I believe I can go down there and assist the process and continue the development he wants there,” he added.

The Clarendon-based Humble Lion, which was formed in 1974, gained promotion to the top flight in the 2008/09 season and have made the semi-finals a couple of times. However, they have struggled in the last few years finishing eighth in 2018 and 2019.

“I am really surprised that they have struggled over the last two years and I am really here to try and see if I can get them back to the play offs because I believe there is a lot of talent down there at Humble Lion,” Price pointed out.

“It's just to get the discipline and consistency back, as you know I am a stickler for that and a no-nonsense coach. I have told them what my demands are and the players have bought into it. So we are just going through the basics and getting ourselves prepared for the Premier League,” said the assistant national women's coach.

Price will have former Jamaica, Boys' Town, Arnett Gardens, and Humble Lion player Oneil “Bigga” Thompson as his assistant coach. Thompson was the player/coach last season after then coach Glendon “Admiral” Bailey vacated the position.

“It has been welcoming. I have known a lot of the players through competitive football over the years, some have played for me before. My assistant coach will be Oneil Thompson, so it's a reunion of sorts with him and a couple of former Boys' Town players,” said Price.

“He is a very aware footballer with a football mind and years to come he will definitely take over the helm. So he (Thompson) will be working alongside me for the renaissance of Humble Lion,” Price continued.

“Humble Lion is blessed with an abundance of talent and anyting that is added will only be a bonus. It is my belief that with the team that is there now, once we play good, disciplined, and consistent football we should be competitive this season,” he noted.