Annotto Bay stay perfect in daCosta Cup
Annotto Bay High ran their perfect record to three games in Zone J of the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football competition on Wednesday, beating Tacky High 6-1 in their first-round game at the Westmoreland Oval. The win maintained their lead in the zone.
Rasheed Dennis scored four times.
Annotto Bay join six other schools with perfect win records in the competition. The others are former champions Rusea's High and Frome Technical from Zone B; William Knibb Memorial from Zone C; Manchester High from Zone F; McGrath High from Zone K; and Happy Grove from Zone L.
Annotto Bay are only two points ahead of Brimmervale High who they will play tomorrow. St Mary Technical are third place on four points.
Also on Wednesday, Central High moved past Vere Technical into second place in Zone N after edging Fogo Road High 2-1 at Effortville Community Centre.
Central High are on six points, one behind leaders Old Harbour High and one point ahead of Vere Technical. All have played three games.
Old Harbour beat Kemps Hill 2-1 for back-to-back wins after drawing their opening game, equalling their best start since taking seven points from their first three games in 2014.
