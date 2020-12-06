Another Affair, Oneofakind renew rivalry at Caymanas Park today

Despite the presence of two trophy events on today's 10-race programme, much of the spotlight is expected to be zoned in on Gary Subratie's plucky filly Another Affair, as she hunts a second-consecutive win against rival Oneofakind in a non-winners of four contest over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820 metres) at Caymanas Park.

Another Affair bettered the colt going seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) on November 14 and is very likely to do so again, but the connections of Oneofakind will fancy their chances of turning the tables on the top three-year-old filly with the extension in distance.

‌Just before those two renew their rivalry in the penultimate event of the day for a $930,000 purse, a large field of 14 two-year-old maiden fillies will lock horns at five furlongs (1,000m) round for the Sunnyside Stakes trophy and a more lucrative $1.15-million purse.

The Dr Clifford Grey Memorial Cup to be contested by nine three-year-old maidens is the second event on the card.

Post time is 11:30 am.

Since placing second to Above and Beyond in the 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks, the Michros-owned Another Affair has efficiently match strides with her peer colts and geldings in the Classic races.

In fact, her gritty November 14 win came only a few weeks after her big performance in the 12-furlong Jamaica Derby, where she placed third after being caught close to home. So even though she is a front-running horse, she is no fluke when it comes to a distance of ground, which underlines that her chances of repeating are by no means dampened by the extension.

Note, too, that in her half -length win ahead of Oneofakind on last, Another Affair was held in second for most of the way by Anthony Thomas. But with Robert Halledeen now returning to do the honours, it could mean that she will run her usual race on the headlines for this, and if left unmolested, then she will not be caught.

The improving filly, with three wins in her 13-race career, has inched up to 54.5kg (120 lb) to accommodate the services of Halledeen, compared to the 53.5 kg (118 lb) she carried with Thomas astride, but this is not expected to affect her much.

Oneofakind, for his part, will enjoy a slight drop in the scales coming down from 55.0kgs (121 lb) to 53.5kgs (118 lb) with Dane Nelson once again in the irons.

The Anthony Nunes-trainee, who stumbled out of the starting gates in the November 14 race, made good progress and seemed well on his way to nip Another Affair from a striking position in the stretch run, but the filly found extra in the closing stages to finish tops.

Everything about that race from start to finish, coupled with Oneofakind's third-placed finish going 1,300m eight days ago, will still be fresh in the minds of both trainer and jockey during their pre-race conversation, as they hope a winning strategy on this occasion.

In his last run on November 28, Oneofakind, wearing the visor for the first time, came from eighth position at the furlong pole to finish in third place behind Loose Ball and Silent Seeker.

Given the encouraging signs that came with the change in equipment, Nunes has opted to keep the visor fitted for this, and the confidence should be high that they could exact revenge on the filly, as Oneofakind will be more comfortable at two turns.

Subratie's other filly, the American-bred Awesome Treasure, was third behind Another Affair and Oneofakind on November 14 and, by all indications, she should again play second fiddle to her more illustrious stable companion and the colt.

The same is true for Patrick Lynch's High Diplomacy, who comes face to face with past conquerors Awesome Treasure and Tomohawk here, as well as Oneofakind, who was ahead of him in the 1,300m contest on November 28.

So while High Diplomacy, to be partnered by Dick Cardenas, will enjoy the additional real estate and should again run well, his best effort will only be good enough for a minor placing, unless something goes amiss for the top two.

Meanwhile, Tomohawk, Pharoah It Is, Chinamax and Kholbear, all have their work cut out for them here, as they will be hard-pressed to figure here.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Nomas/Undecided/Cup A Soup/It Is Now

Race 2) Sheboom/Kay Boy/Anngelos/No Identity

Race 3) Purposely/Above Hall Links/Wifey Sez So/Persistent One

Race 4) Victory Turn/Nevada/Heiroffire/Beach Boy

Race 5) Thunderstrike/Sea Cruise/Out On A Limb/Miss Hazel

Race 6) Donald Trog/Shesayyes/Justsaytheword/Big Dream

Race 7) Innovator/Leekout/Salah/Azaria

Race 8) Let's Get It On/Fighting Cowgirl/Sure Curlin/Jahsendblessings

Race 9) Awesome Treasure/Oneofakind/Another Affair/High Diplomacy

Race 10) Reassurance/El Cliente/Alexa's Star/Musketoon