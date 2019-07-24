Photo: ANOTHER CHANCE!

Norman Campbell impresses against Cardiff City during one-week trial at Stoke City

Jamaica College's Norman Campbell (right) in action against his Hydel High opponent in this ISSA schoolboy football competition file photo.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT