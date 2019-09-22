Another scare

Just five days after a lightning strike sent at least three schoolboy football players to the hospital, there was another medical emergency at an Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) football game.

Charlemont High goalkeeper Derland Hyatt had to be rushed to hospital after he collapsed to the ground in about the 75th minute and failed to respond to first aid after making a routine catch of the football in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup match away to Dinthill Technical yesterday.

Desperate attempts were made to get the player to respond, but he stared wide-eyed without speaking.

Despite frantic calls for a stretcher to remove the stricken player from the field there was none to be found. He was eventually lifted from the field and into the back of a pickup van before he was whisked away to hospital.

Reportedly, shortly before Hyatt collapsed to the ground and just moments after he had conceded a goal, he complained of chest pains to his teammates. He, however, continued playing despite the complaints.

After the game, Charlemont High Head Coach Kavi Meek explained that Hyatt had suffered an asthma attack, and with the requisite medical care is expected to have a full recovery.

Charlemont High won the derby game against rivals Dinthill Technical 3-2 to move to six points from three games, while Dinthill have yet to secure a point this season, suffering three losses from three games, and are in danger of not advancing from the first round of the competition.

—Dwayne Richards