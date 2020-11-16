Another round of COVID tests for Ja delegation today

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Jamaican football delegation here in Riyadh is bracing for another round of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at 2:00 pm today, ahead of the second of its two-game friendly international series set for tomorrow.

The local-based members of the delegation were first tested on Friday, November 6, before departing the island en route to Saudi Arabia.

There was one positive COVID-19 result from that round of tests, but the player had already departed the island and was in London when the result was released.

Last Thursday, after completing the mandatory quarantine period, another round of PCR tests was administered and three positive results were returned, plus one deemed probable, even after another test.

The three players who arrived and were ineligible for participation in Saturday's game have now completed their period of quarantine and are awaiting test results. If given the clearance they will join the rest of the group for its final training session at the match venue at 7:30 tonight.

The four individuals in isolation on another wing at the hotel will serve a minimum of 10 days before being retested. They are all asymptomatic, and if they return negative results after the next test then they will be allowed to leave the country.

Yesterday, Head Coach Theodore Whitmore and his technical staff took 17 players through their paces at an outside field at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Tomorrow's game is slated for 7:30 pm (11:30 am Jamaica time) and is being used as preparation for next year's Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament and the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Jamaica lost Saturday's game 0-3.