Another triple for jockey Dick Cardenas

WITH no trophy race on offer during yesterday's nine-race card at Caymanas Park, Panamanian and former local champion jockey Dick Cardenas was at his brilliant best in the saddle.

Cardenas, known to racing fans as “Wily Coyote” booted home three winners to highlight the nine-race progarmme. This was the second race day in a row, Cardenas was earning a triple.

Cardenas's three winners were led by the Anthony Nunes-trained Glock, who turned in a superlative performance to win a Restricted Allowance event for three-year-olds and upwards going over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

The three-year-old chestnut filly by Sensational Slam – Three Shots stalked the leaders coming into the lane and when Cardenas pulled the trigger on Glock, it was over and done with for the others in the contest. Glock won impressively by 6 lengths still going away from all and sundry.

Glock won in a time of 59.0 seconds ahead of Silent Seeker (Raddesh Roman) and Alexa's Lodge (Omar Walker).

Cardenas and Nunes also teamed up with four-year-old bay gelding Baltusrol to win the second race, an Optional Claiming ($850,000-$800,000) event over five furlongs round.

Cardenas, who won his local championship in 2011, had his other winner on Jensuneera Steel for trainer Lorne Kirlew in the eighth race over five furlongs straight.

The Ian Parsard-trained Dodge This Link made an impressive start to his career, easily winning by 2 ¼ lengths in a maiden special weight contest over four furlongs (800m) straight. Dodge This Link (Traditional – Danzig La Rae) won in a time of 47.0 seconds.

Racing continues next Saturday.