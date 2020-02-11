Arcahaie end Portmore CFU reign with narrow 1-0 win

Jamaican club Portmore United's reign as Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club champions ended abruptly on Sunday when they were clipped 0-1 by Arcahaie Football Club of Haiti at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston.

Marc Beldor's goal in the 85th minute was enough to send the Haitians through to the semi-final round as Portmore crashed out at the first phase of their title defence.

Both teams had lost their opening game in the round to Group B winners Club Atletico Pantoja of the Dominican Republic. Portmore went down to a heavy 0-4 defeat while Arcahaie fell 0-2.

This meant that based on goal difference Arcahaie needed only a draw to advance while Portmore had to win in order to follow the already qualified Waterhouse FC of Jamaica into the next round.

Despite the need for a win Portmore United started tamely with Arcahaie goalkeeper Guerry Romondt having to make only one save in the first half, a tame effort from Portmore Captain Ricardo Morris in the 11th minute of play.

Beldor dragged an effort wide in the 25th minute in a rare Arcahaie attack, but as the half wore on the Haitians came into the game mainly through their midfielder Junior Lumage.

After a good team build-up Clifford Thomas fired across the face of goal as Arcahaie threatened once more.

A goalless and tame first half gave way to a more exciting second half as the champions came out chasing the game.

Displaying a lot more energy and desire Portmore United stepped on the gas as they hunted that crucial goal that would keep them in the competition.

Portmore piled on the pressure in the second half but Arcahaie did their best to resist what the Jamaican's threw at them.

Morris's brilliant free kick that was headed for the top left corner of the net was expertly saved by Romondt as he dived full stretch to tip the ball around the post for a corner kick.

Chavany Willis had a brilliant opportunity to score but skewed his effort wide from 16 yards after a Morris dummy from a Shande James cross had opened up the space for him.

James then had the best chance to score for Portmore but chose to pass when in a great position to shoot, allowing the Arcahaie defence to clear the danger.

With the clock winding down, Arcahaie would make the most of a rare opportunity.

As Portmore United threw players forward, Thomas started a quick counter-attack, booting the ball up field to Kervens Jolicoeur who was dragged down by Romaine Brackenridge on the edge of the area.

Thomas took the free kick which hit the wall and rebounded to him. He fired the ball back on target which was parried by Portmore goalkeeper Kemar Foster.

Beldor was the quickest to react to the loose ball, slotting it home from close range to score for his team what would prove to be the winner as they advanced to the semi-finals for the first time.

Willis had one last chance to score for Portmore in added time, but his shot was brilliantly saved by Romondt as he refused to be beaten on the night.

Arcahaie join Waterhouse FC of Jamaica and the teams from the Dominican Republic — Atletico Pantoja and Cibao FC in the semi-finals which will be played in May.