Ardenne High top Old Harbour in ISSA U-16 basketball

ARDENNE High School held off a spirited Old Harbour High to register a close 37-33 win to finish top of the points standing in Zone A of the 2019/2020 ISSA Southern Basketball Conference High Schoolboys Under-16 competition at Ardenne High School court last Friday.

The Basil Barrett-coached Ardenne aggregation topped the preliminary rounds with 23 points, winning 11 games and losing one from 12 starts to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Both teams had an evenly contested first quarter as they were level at 9-9 at the break. Old Harbour through Kyle Minley went in front and secured a seven-point [19-16] lead at the half time break.

Ardenne through Deandre Daley pulled even with Old Harbour before moving ahead for a four-point lead, 26-22, at the third-quarter break.

The fourth and final quarter turned into a very interesting battle as Old Harbour closed in at 35-33 with 43 seconds remaining on the clock.

However, Ardenne with only seconds remaining managed to produce a fast break from inside their half to score to make it 37-33.

Daley was Ardenne's principal scorer with 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Minley led the scoring for Old Harbour with 19 points and had six rebounds.

Meanwhile, defending Under-16 champions Campion College crushed Vauxhall High 103-27 at Campion College court last Friday. It was the champions' 12th win from 13 games. They played Jamaica College in their final game at JC yesterday. Both teams were locked at the top of the standings with 25 points each.

Derrick Bernard with 17 points, 18 rebounds and four steals, Temitope Salako with 16 points, and Jonathan Morgan with 12 points were the principal scorers for Campion College. Daniel Segree scored 21 of his team's 27 points.

In another Under-16 game played at Jamaica College (JC) last Friday, the hosts defeated St George's College 43-34.

Kymani Phillips with 13 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, Xavier Keyes with 12 points and 11 rebounds were the principal scorers for JC, while Joshua Jackson with 13 points led the scoring for St George's College.

Meanwhile, in the Under-19 competition all-island national champions St George's College turned the tables on JC by scoring a 63-53 win. The main scorers for St George's College were Tadre Dickens with 16 points, Lloyd Pryce and Dallon Douglas with 14 points each, and Nathan Irving with 10 points, while Jordan Brandon led the scoring for JC with 22 points, nine rebounds and six steals, and Genardo Francis added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Campion College rallied to beat St Jago High 52-48 to chalk up their eighth win from 13 starts and moved into fourth place with 21 points with a game in hand.

Leading the scoring for Campion was Jossen Deer with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, while Vaniel Findlay added 10 points and six rebounds, and for the losers Jordan Johnson scored 18 points and Alex Watts got 13 points and four rebounds.