Arnett FC focuses on keeping second-string players in

Football spectators tuning in to home matches at Arnett Gardens Football Club (AGFC) have been getting a two-for-one deal since lately, thanks to the AGFC Invitational initiative, a match between the club's B team and a guest team.

The AGFC B team plays in the Arnett Gardens FC Invitational. This team is comprised of members of the club's Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) squad who need playing time, young talent (schoolboys) of the club, the club's Under-23 players and a few senior players trying to work their way back into the RSPL squad.

Peter Thelwell, General Manager (GM) of AGFC, explained that the idea to host double-headers on the dates of Arnett Gardens Football Club's (AGFC) Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) home matches was borne out of the need to organise regular practice matches for players outside its senior squad.

“The benefits of creating this property are threefold,” the club's GM pointed out. “It gives the club the scope to develop a platform that will showcase and market our young talent; it gives a platform to players in the AGFC squad who are not getting playing time in the Premier League to keep themselves match ready; and a player recovering from injury also has a chance of match practice while getting back to full strength and match readiness before reintroduction into the club's RSPL team.”

Thelwell also noted an additional feature in broadcasting the matches and taking ownership of the media content.

“The club now has the ability to create its own property. The matches are produced for streaming on the club's YouTube channel, as well as on its Facebook page. The matches are also broadcast live on Love TV,” said Thelwell.

The AGFC Invitational matches are played at 5:00 pm on the day of the club's RSPL home matches, as a curtain-raiser to the club's RSPL matches at 8:00 pm.

“The teams that play the AGFC 'B' team in these curtain raisers are specially chosen by the club to ensure highly competitive matches. They are mainly selected from the Super League, but the club has the vision to invite regional and global teams to compete in the Arnett Gardens FC Invitational in the near future,” he added.

Teams from far and wide have played in the invitationals, including Trelawny's Falmouth United Football Club and Cedar Grove FC from St Ann. Next up will be Maverley-Hughenden, on the Monday Night Football fixture for January 6.

Roger Robinson of Maverley-Hughenden, who are gearing up for the start of the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) Super League, said his team is ready and commended AGFC.

“I have to say congrats on this initiative. It is not because we've been invited to play, but I like the exposure that you're giving. I think more clubs should do the same, this move is something I really appreciate because for these second string players, you have to find a way to keep them motivated,” Robinson pointed out.

“I'm glad that they're not just training, training, training and have no hope. I'm sure that the players love and appreciate it,” he added.