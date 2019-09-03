Arnett Gardens fall prey to Humble Lion in the jungle

Veteran coach Andrew Price came up trumps in the battle of the new coaches, as his Humble Lion team came from behind to pounce on Arnett Gardens in a 3-1 victory in their season-opening Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) round one game at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Sunday.

Price, an assistant coach of the senior Reggae Girlz outfit, which competed at this summer's Fifa Women's World Cup Finals in France, assumed control of Humble Lion ahead of this 2019/20 season after a long stint with Arnett Gardens' neighbours Boys' Town, while Alex Thomas, former National youth player, was placed in charge of the hosts for the first time since the recent sacking of veteran coach Jerome Waite.

Thomas, the younger brother of former Reggae Boy Shavar, who guided defending champions Portmore United to back-to-back RSPL titles before taking his skills to the Turks and Caicos Islands, had the ideal start when Vishinul Harris gave his team the lead within seconds of the kick-off.

However, Humble Lion roared back in a most ferocious manner through an own goal by Deeno Schaffe in the 20th minute, Rohan Richards in the 73rd and substitute Girvon Brown in the 86th minutes to clinch victory.

With the victory, Humble Lion move to joint second place in the points standing with Cavalier FC, as the University of the West Indies (UWI) FC are top, with Harbour View in fourth — all are on three points.

The UWI FC whipped Tivoli Gardens 4-0 at Mona Bowl, Cavalier had a 3-1 victory over Dunbeholden FC at Stadium East and Harbour View edged Mount Pleasant Football Academy 2-1 at Drax Hall.

In yesterday's Monday night contest, also at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Portmore United under new coach, former Reggae Boy Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner, were to oppose new boys Molynes United at 8:30 pm, while Waterhouse FC vs the other new boys Vere United FC was postponed as Waterhouse were engaged in Concacaf Scotiabank League in Costa Rica last Thursday.

At Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, Arnett Gardens, kicking towards the south, scored in the first attack of the match. Humble Lion took the opening pass but turned the ball back into their defensive area and as Arnett Gardens applied pressure, Gregory Lewis lost it to Javoni Simms.

Simms on the left, crossed from the edge of the penalty area inside to Harris, directly in front of goal. Harris' shot hit the right upright and into the goal, much to the delight of the home fans.

Humble Lion went on the offensive and pinned the hosts into their half for a long period, but just as Arnett Gardens appeared to be breaking from the shackles, Humble Lion got the equaliser from a counter-attack with a break down the right flank.

Levaughn Williams dribbled to the goal line and crossed inside, where Schaffe, under pressure from Leonardo Jebbison, could only tap into his own goal.

Arnett Gardens maintained a slight advantage over their opponents for the rest of the half and should have taken the lead once again, but Simms, directly in front of goal, wasted a good build-up by firing straight to goalkeeper Jeadine White, from inside the penalty area.

Shamar Pryce threatened goalkeeper White close to the end of the half when his shot from outside the box had the custodian diving full stretch to his right to avert danger.

Arnett Gardens enjoyed marginal advantage for most of the second half, but Humble Lion caught them with two counter-attacks, which wrapped up the match.

The first ended with Richards tapping the ball into an unprotected net at the far post. The ball bounced perfectly for him after goalkeeper Damion Hyatt blocked substitute Romeo Wright's shot at an angle, just outside the six-yard box on the right.

And victory was completed when Brown collected his own rebound from another Hyatt block to fire wide of the custodian on the second attempt. He was picked out, unmarked centre of goal, after a break down the left flank.

Teams: Arnett Gardens FC — Damian Hyatt, Deeno Schaffe, Jamar Martin, Shamar Pryce, Ramoun Reid (Michael Webb 28th), Rickardo Oldham, Paul Wilson, Patrick Brown (Lamar Nelson 63rd), Vishinul Harris, Javoni Simms (Steve Clarke 68th), Lennox Russell

Subs not used: Tajay Griffiths, Damari Deacon, Ronald Cephas, Jahwahni Hinds

Booked: Nelson (73rd)

Humble Lion — Jeadine White, Gregory Lewis, Kevon Reid, Linval Lewis, Shamar Rhoden, Andrew Vanzie, Rohan Richards (Girvon Brown 83rd), Courtney Hill (Hugh Howell 70th), Levaughn Williams, Leonardo Jebbison (Romeo Wright 70th), Lorenzo Lewin

Subs not used: Mikhail Harrison, Kirk Duckworth, Ricardo Dennis, Javane Thompson

Booked: Vanzie (22nd), Howell (77th), Gregory Lewis (90th+1)

Referee: Oshane Nation

Assistant referees: Stephanie Yee Sing, Jermaine Yee Sing

Fourth official: Steffon Dewar

Match commissary: Ewan Scott

