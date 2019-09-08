Arnett Gardens VS Tivoli Gardens— Old foes renew rivalry while looking to rebound from opening day losses

EDWARD SEAGA SPORTS COMPLEX — 3:30 PM

Once upon a time any clash between Tivoli Gardens and Arnett Gardens would be a mouth-watering match of the round. But not so this time around as both teams are in transition and coming off humiliating defeats.

Tivoli Gardens crashed 0-4 to UWI FC last week, while Arnett Gardens scored after only 30 seconds but lost 1-3 to Humble Lion.

However, it will be a hard-fought game at Edward Seaga Sports Complex, starting at 3:30 pm, between these two rivals regardless of their status and both coaches are cognisant of that fact.

Former national youth player Alex Thomas, the new head coach of Arnett Gardens, has been in some of those battles and he knows what to expect.

“Tivoli Gardens, Arnett Gardens games from over the years when I was playing was always a dogfight. It's like a battle of the titans and going down there you have to fight and the players are ready for the challenge and they know the task ahead,” said Thomas, the brother of Portmore United winning coach Shavar Thomas.

In their opening game, Vishinul Harris scored in the first minute but an own goal in the 20th minute and further goals in the 73rd and 86th minutes proved too much.

“Yes, they are disappointed but they understand and have recovered quite well. They understand what caused the loss against Humble Lion as in lapse in concentration. We played really well up the 70th minute, so we have to get past that. They are ready and the preparation leading up to this game was quite well,” Thomas pointed out.

Meanwhile, Tivoli Gardens were embarrassed by UWI 0-4 and they also seek to rebound in style, especially playing at home against their most bitter rivals.

“It's a rivalry that has been going for quite a number of seasons. When these two teams clash there is a lot at stake, bragging rights and so on,” Phillip Williams explained.

He continued: “Both of us coming off losses, definitely we want to put our foot in the winning column and this match, especially playing at home, and the home crowd wanting result, so tomorrow we looking to feed and satisfy that hunger of the home fans where winning is concerned.”

Following their embarrassing opening day loss, Williams was quick to highlight the main problems.

“Based on the personnel on the pitch and as you know we have some players in training but because of the transfers they weren't available for the first game. So tomorrow we have everybody at our disposal, so I am looking for a much better performance from the team,” he noted.

Two of the players Williams referred to are Nathaniel Leslie and Kavaughn Wilson, key defenders at the heart of his defence.

“We had to use a makeshift backline with Kemar Flemmings, who normally plays right back moving to centre back,” he said.

Tivoli Gardens, who last won the league in 2011, are at the bottom of table and will be looking to the likes of Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Shavar Campbell, Dwayne Smith, Howard Morris, Horace Ramsey, Trayvone Reid, Junior McGregor, Tkevin Garnett, Dasha Satchwell, Stephen Barnett, veteran Jermaine Johnson, and Rochane Smith for victory.

Arnett Gardens will have to get accustomed to Thomas' formation, having worked with Jerome Waite for a number of years and the likes of Damian Hyatt, Deno Schaffe, Jamar Martin, Shamar Pryce, Ramoun Reid, Rickardo Oldham, the wily Paul Wilson, Patrick Brown, Lamar Nelson, Harris, Javoni Simms, and Lennox Russell are a talented bunch who should not be taken lightly.