Arnett goalscorer Malcolm pays tribute to fallen coach English

Arnett Gardens goalscorer Kemal Malcolm paid tribute to late Assistant Coach Irvino English who was gunned down in his Waterhouse heartland two weeks ago.

In a post-match interview after home team Arnett and Waterhouse played out an intense 1-1 draw on Monday, the striker choked up when asked about the death of the former Waterhouse stalwart and Jamaica international.

“Irvino is a legend and I can't even find the words right now to express my feelings, but it is a big loss to us. This is the main reason why we wanted to try and get this championship for him, because as you know Irvino was a very passionate person about football.

“If he was here, I think even tonight [Monday], this is like a rival game for him, he would have wanted us to get the win for him,” Malcolm said.

Despite Monday night's setback, Malcolm has promised that the team will continue fighting for their fallen coach.

“I'm sorry we didn't get the victory for him tonight but as I said before, Irvino is in our hearts and we will try to do our best to try to get this championship for him.”

Meanwhile, Malcolm continues to lead the charge of Arnett Gardens as they battle for a place in the top six of the Red Stripe Premier League.

With just four matches to go in the regular season, the battle continues to intensify as five teams chase two spots.

Malcolm scored his 12th goal of the season when Arnett Gardens played out a 1-1 draw with league leaders Waterhouse FC on Monday at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, but the single point gained was not enough for the “Junglists” to squeeze back into the top six.

Malcolm, however, was delighted with the way he took his goal.

“It was a good goal, a long ball from my teammate. I think the control made the goal, I made a clean control and I was one-on-one with the goalkeeper,” he shared.

“Tull”, as he is affectionately called, rued the missed opportunity to climb up the tables, but he was philosophical about the dropped points.

“If you look at the table I think we are in seventh position, I think a victory would have taken us to fifth, so I think we should have gotten the victory, but so is the game of football. You win some, you lose some and sometimes you get a draw,” Malcolm noted.

The former Manning Cup winner says the next four games have to be treated like finals by his team.

“Our chances [of getting into the play-offs] are very high, I think we have four games, four finals. If we can play the other games like how we played the game tonight and score our chances, I think, no doubt we will be in the top six,” he said.

While the top six is the main objective over the next few weeks, it will be a game by game approach to be taken by Arnett Gardens, Malcolm said.

“Once we go into the top six our next step is the quarter-finals [and] I think we will take it step by step, game-by-game. We are not in the top six as yet so our main focus right now is to try and get in the top six,” he reasoned.

— Dwayne Richards