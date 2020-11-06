Arnett's Malcolm savours another bite at Reggae Boyz cherry

Arnett Gardens striker Kemal Malcolm has been included in Jamaica's squad for the International friendly against Saudi Arabia and he is looking to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Jamaica, in preparation for the Fifa 2022 World Cup in Qatar and other upcoming tournaments, will play Saudi Arabia in two games on November 14 and 17 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium in Riyadh, the Saudi capital

The 30-year-old Malcolm, who won two Premier League titles with Arnett Gardens, made his Reggae Boyz debut in 2011 against Suriname and is relishing his recall to the national set up.

“Well, it's always a great feeling when you can be selected to represent your country at the highest level. I am happy and grateful at the same time. This is an opportunity that I want to grab with both hands like there is not going to be another one,” Malcolm told the Jamaica Observer.

“I always tell myself that anytime I get opportunities like these, the most important thing is to be relaxed, don't get ahead of myself, and just do the simple things,” he said.

Malcolm is one of five local-based players in the 24-man Reggae Boyz squad trying to make an impression on the coaching staff led by Theodore Whitmore.

“The coaches already know what I can do, everything is just up to me to go out there and execute. I've been in camp with my club for over three weeks, so I am active and in some shape,” Malcolm noted.

Malcolm believes that when the World Cup qualifying campaign rolls around, the Boyz' chances of making it to Qatar are as good as anybody else's.

“Our chances are as good as any other team. It's just up to us as players to go out there and deliver on the day,” Malcolm pointed out.

“We have some good players, most who ply their trade overseas. Once we get to play with each other more and find some kind of chemistry, we can do damage in this World Cup qualification campaign. But it will take a lot of hard work and dedication,” he added.

Jamaica last played Saudi Arabia on October 17, 2017, when the hosts beat Jamaica 5-2.