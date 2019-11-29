Arsenal crash to Europa League loss
PARIS, France (AFP) — Unai Emery's future as Arsenal coach was plunged into further doubt yesterday when the Gunners slumped to a 2-1 loss in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Arsenal are now winless in seven games, the club's worst run since 1992.
Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada's second-half double for the Germans came after Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had opened the scoring in first-half injury time for Arsenal inside a half-full Emirates Stadium.
Boos from the lowest attendance at the ground since it opened in 2006 greeted Emery and his misfiring team at the final whistle while some disgruntled fans held up banners demanding 'Emery Out'.
Aubameyang struck home just before the half-time whistle with a low effort for his ninth goal in 14 matches.
Kamada's equaliser came 10 minutes later as he curled his tidy shot past Emiliano Martinez before adding his second on 64 minutes with a drive from outside the box to inflict a first home defeat of the campaign on Emery's men.
Elsewhere, Kazakh champions Astana fought back to surprise a youthful Manchester United 2-1.
United Captain Jesse Lingard opened the scoring, who had already reached the last 32, before Dmitri Shomko equalised for the home side.
Di'Shon Bernard, 19, then put through his own goal to hand Astana victory over a United side whose average age was just 22.
