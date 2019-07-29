Artistic gymnast Francis hunts Jamaica's first medal at Pan Am Games

Having already achieved her lifetime dream of making the finals in both her events, Jamaica's artistic gymnast Danusia Francis is optimistic of going one step further by securing a medal at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Francis and her teammates Kiara Richmon and Olympian Toni-Ann Williams, along with male counterparts Reiss Beckford and Caleb Faulkner, are already rewriting history as the first to represent Jamaica in artistic gymnastics at the Games.

The British-born Francis, the most experienced member of the female team, qualified for both the beam and all-around finals with an impressive showing on Saturday's opening day of competition.

She will enter today's all-around medal event as the number eight-ranked competitor, after posting a total of score of 51.975 which includes scores of 13.350 on vault, 12.875 on uneven bars, 12.950 on beam, and 12.800 for her floor routine.

The all-around final is scheduled for 1:00 pm at Villa El Salvador Sports Centre.

Francis, 25, who was a reserve athlete for Great Britain's team at the 2012 Summer Olympics, will also compete in the beam final on Wednesday, when she will enter as the number five-ranked competitor.

“I'm very happy with the results: It was always a dream to make the all-around and beam finals, so to come out and qualify for both in strong positions is very overwhelming.

“You always get that feeling, knowing that you have worked hard for something and you want your hard work to pay off. These were my goals, but I was pleasantly surprised to qualify so highly for them both,” Francis told the Jamaica Observeryesterday.

Francis's exploits also enabled Jamaica to place in the top 10 in the team category with 118.725, behind medallists United States (171.000), Canada (160.600), and Brazil (158.550).

Her teammate Richmon placed 33rd all-around and is one of two reserve athletes for the final after positing a tally of 44.600 — including scores of 12.600 on vault, 11.400 on uneven bars, 9.950 on beam and 10.650 for the floor apparatus.

Williams, who only competed in the uneven bars and beam, posted scores of 10.800 and 11.350, respectively.

“I am really proud of all three of us; we really fed off each other's energy. Kiara is improving every single international meet we participate in and it is great to see her confidence grow and for it to show up in her performances. And for Toni to have been through so many injuries and surgeries and to still be able to compete at this level is very admirable — her energy was great out there,” a beaming Francis shared.

Looking ahead to her finals, Francis is aiming to increase the difficulty of her routines in order to post higher scores which would enhance her chances of hitting the podium.

“I will be trying to get slightly higher scores in every event so I need to make my vault higher and clear the landing. On the bars, I want to hit my handstands better and try and stick the landing; and for beam, to get rid of any wobbles.

“I want to upgrade one of the skills for either the all-around or the beam finals, and on floor. I had a bit of a short landing on my last tumble, so definitely have to improve on that,” she noted.

“But I am confident I can perform my routines and correct the small errors: The balance beam has a strong field, so I am focusing on my performance, and if I perform a successful routine I will be happy — no matter what the result,” Francis added.

Meanwhile, president of the Jamaica Gymnastic Association (JAGA) Nicole Grant-Brown lauded the female team's performance, while hoping for the best for their male counterparts and by extension, Francis's finals.

The male team of Beckford and Faulkner were scheduled for action late yesterday evening.

“The girls have done an amazing job with their performances and we are very pleased and grateful, as they all had different circumstances that could have hindered their best performances. But they rose above them all and have made us proud and we are even more proud of Danusia Francis, who has truly lived up to the expectations of making the finals.

“It's a blessing and another milestone accomplished for Jamaica gymnastics and we know she will do well in the finals. We also wish the men the best of luck in their competitions,” Grant-Brown told the Observer.