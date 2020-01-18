Asafa, wife pleased with statue design
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has received the all-clear from Jamaican Olympian Asafa Powell to move forward with plans to erect a monument in his honour at Independence Park at National Stadium.
The sprinter and his wife, Alyshia, signed off on the maquette during a recent call on Minister Grange.
The Powells remarked that the sculptor got the details “just right.”
Minister Grange said the “sign-off by Asafa is an extremely important part of the process” which has included months of discussions and review of models between the sculptor, Basil Watson, and the athlete.
Having received the all-clear, Grange says she will now move ahead with the unveiling of the statue at the National Stadium on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm.
The bronze statue — to the scale of one and quarter life size — is the last of four monuments in tribute to outstanding Jamaican sports stars that have been commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport under the Jamaica 55 Legacy Programme.
The statues of Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Veronica Campbell Brown have been completed and installed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy