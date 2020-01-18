Asafa, wife pleased with statue design

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has received the all-clear from Jamaican Olympian Asafa Powell to move forward with plans to erect a monument in his honour at Independence Park at National Stadium.

The sprinter and his wife, Alyshia, signed off on the maquette during a recent call on Minister Grange.

The Powells remarked that the sculptor got the details “just right.”

Minister Grange said the “sign-off by Asafa is an extremely important part of the process” which has included months of discussions and review of models between the sculptor, Basil Watson, and the athlete.

Having received the all-clear, Grange says she will now move ahead with the unveiling of the statue at the National Stadium on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm.

The bronze statue — to the scale of one and quarter life size — is the last of four monuments in tribute to outstanding Jamaican sports stars that have been commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport under the Jamaica 55 Legacy Programme.

The statues of Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Veronica Campbell Brown have been completed and installed.