ASAJ ratifies 33-member team for Carifta champs

The Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) is once again eyeing a strong showing at the upcoming Carifta Swimming Championships after ratifying a talented 33-member team for the 35th edition of the event scheduled for April 11-14 in Barbados.

Seven first-timers, four of whom are overseas-based, have been named in the team, which also includes many-time leading points scorers Zaneta Alvaranga and Nathaniel Thomas, who will be making their fourth Carifta appearance for Jamaica if they accept the invitation.

Davia Richardson, 11, Alisha Stephenson, 17, Noah Barrett, 12, and 13-year-old Henry Gray are the four overseas debutants.

Other long-time year-to-year national representatives are Emily MacDonald, Sabrina Lyn, Simone Vale, Cameron Brown, and Kyle Sinclair.

Jamaica finished second at the Carifta Swimming Championships at last year's staging behind The Bahamas.

Team: 11-12 age group — Christanya Shirley, Josh Johnson, Davia Richardson, Brady MacPherson Lewison, Kayla Kerr, Benjamin Davis, Siri Cogle, Noah Barrett.

13-14 age group — Safiya Officer, Jaedon Lynch, Morgan Cogle, Devaughn Robe, Leanna Wainwright, Daniel Mair, Brooke Hopkins, Henry Gray, Raine Hopkins, Nelson Denny, Giani Francis, Kokolo Foster, Aliyah Heaven.

15-17 age group — Zaneta Alvaranga, Kyle Sinclair, Emily MacDonald, Nathaniel Thomas, Sabrina Lyn, Cameron Brown, Alisha Stephenson, Kito Campbell, Simone Vale, Kaheem Lozer, Ashley Hodge, Akeem Alleyne.

The management team comprises Team Manager Annalese Denny; coaches Wendy Lee, Rory Alvaranga, and Prince Easton; and physiotherapist Jodian Simpson. Carlene Davis will be the team's doctor.