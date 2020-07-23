Ashinia Miller throws season's best 20.07m for win in Lithuania
Jamaica's Ashinia Miller threw a season's best 20.07m to win the shot put event at a meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he is based, yesterday.
The Central American and Caribbean Games silver medallist extended his streak to five-straight years where he has surpassed the 20.00m mark, dominating the competition.
Miller, who was also part of the strong Jamaican throwing contingent at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018, threw 18.37m to open the competition and also had a 19.63m mark in the second round before fouling all three throws in the third round.
Sarunas Banevicius with 17.30m and Karolis Maisuradze with 15.96m finished second and third, respectively.
The mark saw Miller beat his previous season's best of 19.77m set last month, also in Lithuania, and solidify his hold on fourth place in North America, Central America and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) region.
— Paul Reid
