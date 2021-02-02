Assistance for former national sports reps coming — sports minister

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange says her ministry is in the process of establishing a special fund to assist former national sports representatives who have fallen on hard times.

Grange has directed Sports Development Foundation (SDF) to set aside money for the special fund while she finalises the team that will implement and manage it.

During her meeting with the new board of the SDF last week, Minister Grange urged the members to treat the establishment of the fund as a priority action.

The new members of the board of the SDF are Chairman George Soutar (attorney-at-law), Michael Fennell (international sports administrator), Lloyd Pommells (former banker), Molly Rhone (international sports administrator), Compton Rodney (financial consultant), Annmarie Heron (national sports co-ordinator), Newton Amos (businessman), Lilian Reid (chartered accountant), Alexander Shaw (attorney-at-law), and Denzil Wilks, general manager (ex officio).

The minister welcomed the appointees and discussed her vision for the transformation and streamlining of national sports entities during this calendar year, and the critical role of the SDF going forward.

She said the changes would improve efficiency and enhance service delivery.