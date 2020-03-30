Athletes could benefit from Olympics postponement — Mills

The postponement of this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, could potentially benefit a number of athletes who stand the chance to earn from meets that were either cancelled or postponed earlier in the year because of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

That's the view of sprint guru Glen Mills, who believes that while there remains a “wait and see” posture until the resumption of normality and competition, the postponement of the Games until next year could result in a boon for athletes who otherwise would have lost income.

Meanwhile, Mills, the head coach at Racers Track Club, the organisers of the Racers Grand Prix set for June 13, said there remains some amount of uncertainty with the event at this time. “We are not sure of the future of the meet yet as we don't know when things would be normalised,” he said.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer recently, Mills said the financial impact of the postponement of the Olympic Games might not be immediately felt as athletes with contracts from shoe companies would still have an income.

Mills, who who guided world-classed sprinters such as triple World Record holder Usain Bolt, as well as Yohan Blake and Kim Collins, said, “The absence of the Diamond League and World Tour meets will be a bigger concern, however, and one would hope when there is a resumption they would be able to salvage from the rest of the meets.”

He added that the space created by the postponement of the Olympics Games that had been set for July 24 to August 9 could allow for meets to be rescheduled during that period.

The first six meets on the Diamond League schedule were postponed, the Doha meet set for April 17, one for a Chinese city yet to be named on May 10, the Shanghai Diamond League on May 16, Stockholm on 24th May, Naples/Rome 28th May, and Rabat, Morocco, on 31st May, will not be held, but a release from World Athletics said new dates will be sought for them. “An alternative calendar for the 2020 season is to be announced in due course.”

Mills said hopefully if things normalised by around the end of May, there could be a number of meets for the athletes to compete.

— Paul Reid