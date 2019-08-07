Atkinson promises more for Jamaica in CFU U-14 Challenge Series

Jamaica have the determined efforts of Natoya Atkinson to thank for their win in match one of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-14 Girls Challenge Series on Monday.

The young Reggae Girlz scored a narrow 3-2 win over Martinique in the second game of a double-header at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at the UWI Bowl after Dominica had demolished Bermuda 5-1 in the day's opening encounter.

Atkinson had put Jamaica ahead on the stroke of half-time only to see her team concede in added time at the end of the half to go in 1-1 at the break.

The 13-year-old then restored her team's lead 10 minutes after the restart to put Jamaica back in the driver's seat at 2-1.

That advantage would last up until seven minutes to go in the encounter when Martinique equalised for a second time, this time from the penalty spot.

But just when it appeared that the hosts would have to settle for a 2-2 draw, the Denham Town High School student headed home her third goal to ensure Jamaica went away with a 3-2 win and all three points.

The smiling Atkinson expressed her delight at her debut hat-trick.

“It makes me feel good. I am excited because it is the first I am in the Jamaica Under-14 team and I score a hat-trick, I feel fine.”

Atkinson has already proven that she has a knack for scoring goals as she bagged 39 for her school in the recently concluded ISSA/LockerRoom Sports Schoolgirl football season.

She can therefore be believed when she made the promise to keep on finding the net at this tournament.

“I am looking forward to scoring more than a hat-trick,” she boldly declared.

Just like every other young girl in the country who dreams about playing football for Jamaica at the senior level, Atkinson wants to be like Khadija Shaw.

“When I get big I want to be like Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw. I want to go to college and I want to do more in football…and play in the World Cup,” she revealed.

Atkinson will again lead the line for Jamaica when they take on the rampant Dominicans at the same venue today, starting at 4:00 pm.

Before that Martinique will oppose Bermuda, who were beaten 5-1 by Dominica.